Transfer gossip: Barca among Phillips’ options, Arsenal lead race for Netherlands star

Xavi Simons is linked with Arsenal while Kalvin Phillips has good options away from Man City.

Kalvin Phillips could join Barca, Atletico or Juve – but Palace or West Ham are better for his England chances, apparently. Also: Arsenal are at the front of an illustrious queue for a PSG-owned attacker…

BIG HITTERS BATTLE FOR PHILLIPS

Kalvin Phillips has a fortnight to get away from Manchester City and play some football this season. And despite Newcastle backing away from the England midfielder, he could still have some very appealing options…

The Telegraph credits six clubs with an interest in Phillips, including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are also keen, though it is reported that staying in the Premier League might be better for Phillips’ England prospects. Sure. Jordan Henderson can swan off to the Saudi exhibition league while keep his England place, but Barca, Atletico or Juve just won’t do.

TOON EYE ATALANTA, BAYERN MIDFIELDERS

Newcastle aren’t completely out of the picture. But they are relying on City lowering their demands to cut Phillips loose for the rest of the season. So they are making contingency plans.

The i says the Magpies are ‘scouring Europe’ for alternatives, with head of recruitment Steve Nickson said to have taken in Atalanta’s rout of Frosinone last weekend to check on Brazilian midfielder Ederson. Atalanta would not consider a loan deal, though, so any move would have to be permanent.

According to Bild, Newcastle also made enquiries with Bayern Munich over the availability of Joshua Kimmich. But the Germany star is not interested in a January move, even if Bayern are willing to negotiate in the summer.

ARSENAL FAVOURITES FOR BUNDESLIGA ASSISTS MACHINE

Bild is also the source of a story which claims Arsenal are the leading contender to sign Xavi Simons.

The Gunners were interested in the forward last summer but Simons moved instead from PSV to PSG, who immediately parked him on loan at RB Leipzig.

There, Simons has contributed six goals and nine assists so far this season, sparking interest from Bayern, Barcelona and Inter Milan. But Arsenal are understood to be at the front of the queue if the 20-year-old leaves PSG permanently for a second time.

CHELSEA LINKED WITH REAL KEEPER

Chelsea have problems at both ends of the pitch. Mauricio Pochettino could really use a striker, while in goal, Robert Sanchez hasn’t convinced anyone that he will be their long-term no.1.

So the Blues are looking for another new keeper and reports in Spain suggest they could move for Andriy Lunin.

The Ukraine international is currently sharing the gloves at Real Madrid with Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is on loan at the Bernabeu from Chelsea. Lunin has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge already this season, while Newcastle were also understood to have watched the 24-year-old.