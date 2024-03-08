If you thought Manchester City might be concerned about Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe, you’d be wrong. Meanwhile, Arsenal are open to offers from Bayern Munich and Newcastle if they can get their money back on a defender…

CITY’S RELIEF OVER MBAPPE’S MADRID MOVE

Kylian Mbappe’s impending switch to Real Madrid appears to have prompted relief at Manchester City…

Mbappe is said to have informed PSG that he will walk away at the end of the season when his contract expires, with Real waiting to take him the France star as a free-agent.

Why are City so chuffed to see one of the world’s best players head to one of their major rivals in the Champions League? Because, as Julien Laurens says, they believe the outlay it will take to sign Mbappe – the attacker is set to net a £120million signing-on bonus – and pay him anything like the salary he expects means Real will have nothing left in the bank to swoop for Erling Haaland.

Haaland refused to close the door on any move when he was asked earlier this week and the feeling persists that the Norway goal-machine has a route to Real mapped out. But City are said to be looking to convince the 23-year-old to sign a new deal at the Etihad.

BAYERN, NEWCASTLE TARGET ARSENAL DEFENDER

Oleksandr Zinchenko is a divisive sort. Some feel he’s crucial to Arsenal’s build-up play; others view him as a liability at times. But if Mikel Arteta decides he can do without the left-back, then Zinchenko could have some good options.

Football Transfers reckons Newcastle and Bayern Munich are willing to take the Ukraine star off the Gunners’ hands.

Bayern are looking for a left-back to replace Alphonso Davies while Newcastle could certainly use an upgrade on that side of their defence. Arsenal are apparently willing to listen to offers as long as they come in at around £33million – roughly the same price they paid Manchester City in 2022.

TUCHEL EYES CHELSEA RETURN

Bayern are also looking for a manager with Thomas Tuchel on his way in the summer. The German coach is already eyeing up his next job and, at least in his mind, his experience at Bayern doesn’t seem to have affected his status.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Tuchel is eyeing a return to Chelsea to take over from Mauricio Pochettino, who could be on borrowed time at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel, though, is keeping an open mind. The 50-year-old also fancies replacing Xavi and Barcelona, or Erik ten Hag should Manchester United bin the manager this summer.

