Atalanta ‘could sell’ star to Man Utd for ‘crazy offer’; Inter ‘awaiting lunge’ from Man City, Bournemouth

Man Utd have a chance to land one of Serie A’s top centre-backs for the right offer, while Man City and Bournemouth eye a Canada international…

MAN UTD TOLD TO MAKE ‘CRAZY OFFER’

Premier League giants Man Utd have been told they must make a “crazy offer” if they want to sign Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta in January, according to reports in Italy.

The Red Devils are looking at potential new centre-back signings with Erik ten Hag down to the bare bones of his squad for their 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

Ten Hag started Jonny Evans and youngster Willy Kambwala in the heart of the Man Utd defence with Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof all absent.

And now Scalvini, who was linked to Man Utd in October, is back on their radar as a possible addition in January or the summer with the Italy international impressing for Atalanta in Serie A.

Real Madrid are also understood to be interested in the 20-year-old Atalanta academy graduate and Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has brought an update.

Pedulla wrote on his own website: “It is useless to compare Atalanta’s jewels to some top club for the winter transfer session.

“We are referring to Giorgio Scalvini and Teun Koopmeiners , rightly requested and courted. Scalvini has several top clubs behind him, last summer he was a fixture at Atletico, now Manchester United and Real among others appreciate him. Koopmeiners is systematically linked to Juve, exactly as Napoli made more than one attempt last August.

“But Atalanta, barring sensational surprises and crazy offers, has decided to postpone the discussion until next summer: they do not intend to deprive themselves of the jewels in January, in the presence of an interesting ranking.”

MAN CITY, BOURNEMOUTH TO START AUCTION

Premier League sides Man City and Bournemouth are looking to bid for Club Brugge right-back Tajon Buchanan ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Buchanan has provided two goals and two assists in 12 Jupiler Pro League matches this season with the 24-year-old attracting interest from a number of clubs around Europe.

Italian publication Calciomercato bring the news that Inter Milan ‘have their sights set on’ the Canada international with the Serie A outfit ‘working to bring forward the move in January’.

Club Brugge ‘have no intention of selling him off’ despite Buchanan ‘already giving his consent to move to the Nerazzurri’ with Man City and Bournemouth also ‘monitoring’ the situation.

With his contract expiring at the end of June 2025, Buchanan could be available for €12-13m with Inter and Club Brugge now ‘awaiting a lunge’ from the two Premier League clubs.

Inter are ‘working under the radar’ to get a deal done as they know Man City and Bournemouth have ‘financial resources currently higher’ than theirs.