Transfer gossip: Bayern to move for another England star as City, United eye ‘next Pickford’

Kalvin Phillips could be on his way out of Man City, who want Toni Kroos and Dani Olmo.

Kalvin Phillips could get an offer he can’t refuse from Bayern Munich, while Manchester City are looking at Toni Kroos and Dani Olmo, as well as a goalkeeper also fancied by Manchester United…

BAYERN MAY RESCUE PHILLIPS

We begin with a whisper that might harsh Joao Palhinha’s Friday buzz…

The Fulham midfielder is hoping to resurrect his move to Bayern Munich in January after the Bavarians failed to get a deal done before the summer deadline. Palhinha was in Munich waiting for the green light from Fulham but, in the end, he was made to return to Craven Cottage.

The expectation was that the Portugal international would just have to wait for half a season before moving to Bayern. But it seems the Bundesliga giants could have other midfield targets in their sights.

The Sun says Bayern are keen to offer Kalvin Phillips an escape from Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has made it clear to Phillips that he is free to go – in the summer, the City boss told him so, and though the England midfielder chose to stick it out, he’s had little more playing time this season, even when Rodri was suspended.

Bayern could move for Phillips initially on loan, which would be cheaper than the £50million is might cost to get Palhinha out of Fulham.

CITY EYE REAL, LEIPZIG STARS

In case Phillips wasn’t getting the hint, City bought two midfielders in the summer and it seems they want another.

The Treble winners are planning to move for Toni Kroos next summer when the Germany veteran’s Real Madrid contract expires. That’s the word according to Mundo Deportivo, which reports that City are willing to pay Kroos £13million per season to make the move from Madrid to Manchester.

The same outlet claims City are also leading the chase for Dani Olmo. Real, Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on the Spain forward, who may have had his head turned this season. Olmo signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig in the summer but, according to Bild, the 25-year-old is now considering exploring his options, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also known to be watching him.

CITY, UNITED WATCHING ‘NEXT PICKFORD’

City are also making plans to safeguard the future of their goal as they prepare to battle with Manchester United for ‘the next Jordan Pickford’.

That’s the label being pinned to Sunderland youngster Matthew Young, a 16-year-old keeper currently turning out for the Black Cats’ Under-18s.

The i says United and City are both watching Young, who is expected to receive an England youth call-up this season. The teenager made his first-team debut in pre-season and Sunderland have set a clear pathway through their ranks to the first-team which puts them in a strong position. Young was offered a deal with Wolves in the summer but chose to stay on Wearside.

Read next: Maguire vanity underlines pressure that accompanies surprise Manchester United lifeline