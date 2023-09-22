Transfer gossip: Bayern join Real in race for Chelsea star as Man Utd, Arsenal scout ‘new Neymar’

Chelsea captain Reece James is linked with Bayern and Real while Man Utd and Arsenal are watching Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa.

Bayern Munich intend to rival Real Madrid in the battle to sign Reece James next summer, while half of the big six were in Bruges on Thursday night to watch a teen star…

BAYERN EYE CHELSEA DEFENSIVE DUO

There were reports last week that Real Madrid are circling their wagons around Reece James ahead of a move for the Chelsea captain next summer. It seems they might not be only European club keen to lure the right-back away from Stamford Bridge.

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich also fancy taking James next year as a belated replacement for Benjamin Pavard, who joined Inter in the summer.

If Bayern are serious, they will surely have to do rather better than Real, who were said to be planning an opening offer of just £40million for the England defender, who remains under contract at Chelsea until 2028.

Prior to next summer, Bayern are looking towards Chelsea for another of their defenders. The Bavarians were linked with a late move for Trevoh Chalobah but the 24-year-old stayed put amid interest also from Nottingham Forest.

Fabrizio Romano says Chalobah will be up for grabs again in January and the versatile defender is keen to resurrect a possible move to Bayern.

ARSENAL, UNITED, BLUES IN BRUGES TO SCOUT TEEN STAR

Chelsea are one of three Premier League big-hitters credited with an interest in a Norwegian teenager who ‘plays like Neymar’.

The Blues had a summer offer of £23million rejected by Club Brugge for Antonio Nusa and the Daily Express reports that they will go back to Belgium with £30million on offer for the 18-year-old.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also said to have had scouts watching Nusa last night during a 1-1 draw with Besiktas in the Europa Conference League. The attacker, who can play across the forward line, has two goals and two assists in five Jupiler Pro League games this season.

JUVE AHEAD OF LIVERPOOL, SPURS FOR THURAM

There is also queue forming of big clubs hoping to take Khephren Thuram off Nice’s hands.

Liverpool and Tottenham are among the 22-year-old’s suitors, according to 90min, which reports that Juventus have joined the race for the son of their former defender Lilian Thuram.

Indeed, because of the doubt over Paul Pogba’s future, Juve’s are said to hold the strongest interest, with PSG, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund also having scouted the midfielder this season.

