Transfer gossip: Man Utd face Bruno Fernandes threat as Ratcliffe talks to two Ten Hag replacements

The futures of Erik ten Hag and Bruno Fernandes feature in the Gossip.

Bruno Fernandes received an astronomical offer from Saudi Arabia in January and the danger hasn’t passed for Manchester United, who have been talking to two out-of-work bosses…

SAUDIS TO RETURN WITH NEW BRUNO BID

January would have been a lot more interesting had Al-Hilal succeeded in their efforts to sign Bruno Fernandes.

According to Record, the Manchester United captain received an ‘astronomical’ offer to join the Saudi Pro League leaders last month. Fernandes, though, wasn’t interested as he believes he has plenty more to achieve at Old Trafford and in Europe.

The Saudis don’t tend to take ‘no’ for an answer and, apparently, they will be back in the summer to make a renewed bid to land the 29-year-old.

UNITED IN TALKS WITH EX-PREM MANAGERS

By that time, Fernandes might be playing under new management at Old Trafford…

Erik ten Hag has been under pressure all season, especially in the wake of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment and takeover of United’s football operation. Ten Hag is in no immediate danger, but it seems the new regime is keeping its options open.

Caught Offside reckons Ratcliffe and his minions have been talking to ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui and former Chelsea and Tottenham manager to gauge the out-of-work duo’s interest in taking over before the start of next season.

Indeed, Lopetegui is said to have turned down an offer to boss Al-Ittihad in the expectation of a vacancy opening up at Old Trafford.

SPURS KEEN ON £60M BARCA WINGER

Tottenham were among the busier Premier League clubs in January – only one side spent more – but Ange Postecoglou is already planning for the summer window.

Fichajes say Spurs have been in touch with Raphinha’s entourage about a move to north London from Barcelona.

As ever, Barca are in a precarious financial position and though Raphinha is a regular in Xavi’s side, the winger has still failed to match expectations since he joined from Leeds in 2022.

So the Catalans would be motivated to do a deal if Spurs come with £60million. Although even the source of the story accepts it would be a surprise if Postecoglou invested so heavily in a right-winger given the options already available to him.

Barca, though, aren’t minded to push Robert Lewandowski towards the exit door. Sport says the Catalans will allow the Poland striker to leave in the summer if he wishes but he won’t be forced out.

Read next: 16 Conclusions from Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool: Alisson-Van Dijk disasterclass has Gunners dreaming again