Transfer gossip: Barca to sell Lewandowski to fund Newcastle raid as PSG eye Man Utd star

Bruno Guimaraes is ‘furious’ at Newcastle which might be good news for Barcelona, while PSG could do Manchester United a favour next month…

BARCA PREPARE BRUNO BID

It has been a bad week or so Newcastle. They lost three games in seven days, exited the Champions League, and now reports suggest they could lose their best midfielder.

Bruno Guimaraes signed a new contract in October but that deal has protected Newcastle only so far as receiving £100million should the Brazilian go elsewhere. According to Football Transfers, Barcelona are plotting to trigger that buy-out clause.

‘How?’ you might reasonably ask, since Barca remain a financial basket case. Apparently, they are are prepared to sell Robert Lewandowski, most probably to Saudi, to fund a fresh round of squad strengthening.

Liverpool and PSG were both keen on Guimaraes last summer but the 26-year-old wasn’t interested in leaving Newcastle. Now he’s said to be ‘furious’ over their brave, stirring Champions League failure.

PSG TARGET CASEMIRO AS MAN UTD STRUGGLE TO SHIFT SANCHO

Instead, PSG may have switched their focus towards Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazil veteran is said to be up for sale next month as the Red Devils look to shift his massive wages off their books. They weren’t an issue last season when he was the heartbeart of Erik ten Hag’s promising team. This season, form and fitness have made him a liability.

Still, according to a report in France recycled by The Sun, PSG, Al-Hilal and an unnamed Italian club are willing to take Casemiro off United’s hands.

There is rather less interest, though, in Jadon Sancho. Apparently, United are struggling to find a buyer willing to take on the exiled winger’s massive wages. Of course they are. The only club daft enough to do that deal are United themselves.

Borussia Dortmund have distanced themselves from their former winger, and though RB Leipzig retain a mild interest, the finances involved are making them extremely wary.

SPURS, ARSENAL AMONG VERMEEREN ADMIRERS

Tottenham will sign a centre-back in January – Ange Postecoglou has been very open about that – but they are also looking at midfielder in Belgium.

90min says Spurs and Arsenal were both at Royal Antwerp’s Champions League triumph over Barcelona this week to check on Arthur Vermeeren.

The 18-year-old scored in the 3-2 win, but the north London sides are not the only sides sniffing. Manchester City have been in touch with Antwerp, while Barca, Bayern Munich and Juventus are also considering a move for the Belgium international.

Read next: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Man Utd, Sean Dyche, Newcastle, Brennan Johnson