Transfer gossip: Chelsea seek ‘agreement’ with Man Utd, Spurs-linked 11-goal star ‘immediately’

Chelsea are ‘looking to reach an agreement’ to sign FC Copenhagen’s 11-goal winger who scuppered Manchester United in the Champions League group stages…

CHELSEA ‘KEEN’ TO SIGN ROONY

The January transfer window is fast approaching and while it will likely be dominated by several Premier League Big Six clubs and their attempts to sign a new striker, 18-year-old winger Roony Bardghji is another potential target.

Chelsea, Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur are short of options in attacking areas but the infamous January tax may price them out of moves for their preferred targets.

So with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney potentially out of reach, Bardghji would be a cut-price option. The teenager has burst onto the scene this season with 11 goals in 30 appearances and he came off the bench to score the winning goal in Copenhagen’s 4-3 win over Man Utd in the Champions League group stages.

With Bardghji out of contract in 2025, Copenhagen may see January as an opportune time to cash in on their prized asset while his reputation is on the rise and according to 90min, the Danish outfit are ‘ready to sell’ him amid interest from a few Premier League sides.

Chelsea are said to be ‘long-term admirers’ of the attacker and ‘will look to reach an agreement with Copenhagen immediately but with the forward making the move to west London at the end of the season’.

The Blues face ‘significant competition’ from their rivals, though. Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Fulham, Man Utd, Newcastle United and Tottenham are all mentioned in the report, while Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli are also ‘interested’.

BVB TARGET MAN UTD LOANEE

Sergio Reguilon joining Man Utd on loan from Spurs was one of the shock signings during the recent summer transfer window. Despite only making four starts in the Premier League, he has been one of their better performers in what’s been a disastrous campaign for the Premier League giants.

But with the 27-year-old behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order, Reguilon is unlikely to feature too much for Man Utd after the New Year and they have the option to send him back to Tottenham as there is a ‘break clause’ in his contract.

Man Utd will need to offload a few unwanted talents to raise funds for signings in January. Donny van de Beek’s switch to Eintracht Frankfurt is on the brink of being completed and Reguilon could follow him in heading to the Bundesliga.

German outlet Bild claim director Sebastien Kehl has apparently ‘struck gold in his search for winter bargains’ and is ‘working intensively on signing Reguilon’.

His ‘exit clause’ makes him ‘fits perfectly into Kehl’s loot scheme’, with it noted that a January deal is likely to be structured as a ‘loan with a purchase option’ in the summer.

FEATURE: Arteta first, ETH’s Arsenal fury, Ange ’embarrassed’… Every manager booking in 23/24 and what they said

PREMIER LEAGUE TRIO ‘CONSIDER’ €18M JUVENTUS STARLET

An increased number of English starlets have cut their teeth playing in Europe in recent years and Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior has been making his mark in Serie A.

Having been part of the England side that won the U-19 European Championships in 2022, the 20-year-old has already made 24 senior appearances for Juventus and has four goal involvements.

It is only a matter of time before he heads to the Premier League and Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb claim Aston Villa, Brighton and Spurs have ‘started initial contacts’ with Juventus.

All three Premier League clubs are ‘considering’ a move for Iling-Junior – who previously had a spell at Chelsea – and Juventus ‘could sacrifice’ him with his ‘market valuation at around 18 million euros’.