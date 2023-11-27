Transfer gossip: Chelsea firm on Osimhen swoop, post-Man Utd moves for De Gea and Sancho

Chelsea are determined to land Victor Osimhen in the new year – but he won’t come cheap and Arsenal are also intent on making a play for the Napoli goalscorer…

BLUES TO MOVE FOR NAPOLI STAR

Mauricio Pochettino was ‘angry and diappointed’ with Chelsea this weekend. So he plans to cheer himself up by splurging on Victor Osimhen in January.

The Blues are crying out for a top-class centre-forward and The Telegraph reckons they have settled on the Nigeria star. Osimhen was priced out of everyone’s reach in the summer but after a weird half-season at Napoli during which the Serie A champions have almost gone out fo their way to p*ss off last season’s leading goalscorer, the 24-year-old is set to be more attainable in the new year.

That doesn’t mean he will come cheap. Napoli are still likely to demand in excess of £100million for the striker who has scored six goals in nine league appearances. And Chelsea won’t have a clear run at Osimhen. Arsenal are also said to be keen to make a decisive move for the former Lille hit-man.

JUVE EYE PREM QUARTET

Juventus are going well in Serie A, trailing only Inter after their 1-1 draw in Sunday night’s Derby d’Italia. So the Old Lady is looking to the Premier League for mid-season reinforcements…

According to Foot Mercato, Juve are keen on three midfielders: Arsenal’s Thomas Partey; Kalvin Phillips, currently going nowhere at Manchester City; and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Juve will also make a big play for Jadon Sancho, and it is unlikely the former England winger would need much convincing to leave Manchester United. But the Red Devils might take some sweet-talking while they cling to the hope of recouping any kind of sizeable fee for the exiled winger.

DE GEA TO RECONSIDER SAUDI SWITCH

David De Gea is having a career break of a different kind to Sancho, with the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper still unemployed after he left Old Trafford in the summer.

The former Spain stopper was tentatively linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich amid their European giants’ goalkeeping concerns earlier in the season but, otherwise, De Gea did not receive an offer he fancied at the end of a 12-year career with the Red Devils.

The was interest from Saudi and De Gea may now reconsider moving to the Pro League, with The Sun reporting that Al-Ettifaq will make the 33-year-old an offer to play for Steven Gerrard and alongside Jordan Henderson.