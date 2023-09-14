Transfer gossip: Chelsea eye early Toney deal as Juve look to Arsenal for Pogba replacement

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of tying up a deal for Ivan Toney before January, while Juventus could move for an Arsenal midfielder amid Paul Pogba’s latest drama…

CHELSEA LEAD TONEY CHASE

Out of sight, perhaps, but Ivan Toney remains firmly in the mind of the London-based half of the big six.

Toney is serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules and Brentford will be without their main marksman until mid-January. Immediately, though, the Bees could lose Toney with clubs queuing up to take a punt on the England striker.

According to football.london, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham could all get involved in a bidding war for the 27-year-old, with the Blues currently favourites. Indeed, Chelsea are said to have looked into tying up a deal in advance, with Toney ticking all Mauricio Pochettino’s boxes: English; good age; proven in the Prem.

Chelsea certainly need a striker more than anyone else, despite having spent a billion quid under Todd Boehly’s stewardship. And the Blues will have to fork out another hefty fee, with Brentford said to value Toney at around £80million, even if he will have only 18 months remaining on his contract by the time the January window opens.

UNITED SET HUGE FEE FOR SANCHO

Jadon Sancho may have deleted his post effectively calling Erik ten Hag a liar but that doesn’t mean the pair are BFFs again.

Indeed, the Daily Mail says Manchester United chiefs are having to mediate between the player and manager, with John Murtough heavily involved in the discussions ahead of the Red Devils’ return to Premier League action against Brighton on Saturday.

Murtough and Richard Arnold were quite willing to sanction a move for Sancho in the immediate aftermath of his bust-up with Ten Hag. The Athletic says Saudi clubs were told of a £65million price tag for the former England winger – which is obviously ridiculous. Even if a patsy had puckered up, Sancho wasn’t interested in being shunted out.

PARTEY IN, POGBA OUT AT JUVE?

One of United’s old problems, Paul Pogba, is in another bind. The France midfielder has been provisionally suspended after a drugs test found elevated levels of testosterone in his system.

There is talk in Italy that Juventus could cancel Pogba’s contract if he is banned long-term, and though few would notice if the player was packed off given he’s contributed next to nothing since returning to Turin, the Italian club are looking to Arsenal for a possible replacement.

La Repubblica says Thomas Partey is back on the Old Lady’s radar after initial interest in the summer. The Ghanaian is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but is expected to return in around a month.

Read more: Paul Pogba might never play football again; like Neymar, his legacy is ‘what if?’