Transfer gossip: Chelsea, Bayern eye Arsenal keeper as Man Utd target Bayern forward

Aaron Ramsdale could be a target for Bayern, who might be open to offers for Serge Gnabry.

Aaron Ramsdale could have some tempting offers if he doesn’t fancy being part of Mikel Arteta’s cunning keeper plan, while Manchester United are preparing a bid for an ex-Arsenal forward…

CHELSEA, BAYERN MONITOR RAMSDALE

Mikel Arteta presented his idea for goalkeeping substitutions at the weekend, but however the Arsenal boss dresses it up, Aaron Ramsdale was very much dropped for the visit to Everton.

It hardly came as a surprise. Ever since the Gunners signed David Raya from Brentford in the summer, the feeling was that the Spaniard was more Arteta’s type of No.1. The likelihood is that Raya will be first choice until he slips up.

That being true, Ramsdale could have some appealing options should he decide that bench life isn’t for him. The Daily Mail says Chelsea and Bayern Munich are ‘keeping abreast’ of the England goalkeeper’s predicament at the Emirates.

Arsenal are unlikely to welcome interest in Ramsdale, especially if Arteta really does intend to swap his stoppers mid-match. But, with Chelsea always on the lookout and Bayern still searching for a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer, any offer that could see them double their investment on the £30million (including add-ons) paid to Sheffield United in 2021 would have to be considered.

Read more: Prem keepers ranked: Ramsdale only kept off the bottom by fellow England man

UNITED TARGET BAYERN, ATLETICO STARS

Manchester United badly need a positive outcome from their visit to Bayern Munich on Wednesday. While they are in Bavaria, the Red Devils might check on Serge Gnabry.

According to Fichajes, United are preparing an offer to present to Bayern for the former Arsenal forward. Apparently, the Germans would sell for something like £52million.

Gnabry has started two of Bayern’s four matches so far this season, missing one through injury. Last term, the 28-year-old scored 17 goals and assisted 12 more from a variety of positions across the front line.

United are also being linked with Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, who has managed only one substitute appearance this season. The 28-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his contract before next year.

NEWCASTLE PLAN LOW-BALL BID FOR PAQUETA

Fichajes is also the source for this next non-starter…

Apparently, Newcastle are preparing a January bid for Lucas Paqueta. The Brazilian has been in fine form for West Ham this season following the collapse of a move to Manchester City amid an ongoing FA probe into suspicious betting activity.

Here’s where the story falls down somewhat: Newcastle are said to be prepared to offer £58million. Which is around £25million less than what West Ham were demanding and City were prepared to pay during the summer.