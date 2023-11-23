Transfer gossip: Chelsea in for Napoli duo as Spurs eye five centre-backs

Chelsea are keen on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but if the Napoli star really is available at that price, they certainly won’t be alone. And even then, the Blues might not be able to afford him…

CHELSEA JOIN KVARADONNA RACE

Chelsea are said to be interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. No shock there – he’s brilliant. Perhaps more surprising, though, is how attainable the Georgia star might be.

Kvaratskhelia has been outstanding for Napoli since moving to Italy in 2022. The 22-year-old contributed 14 goals and 17 assists in his first season, helping Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

The winger has all the big boys on his tail, with ESPN suggesting Chelsea have joined the queue. Apparently, Napoli value Kvaratskhelia in excess of 100million euros, which seems fair enough. Indeed, at £87million, many clubs might see it as a bargain, especially since Kvaratskhelia is under contract until 2027 and talks are on going about an extension.

Still, even at that price, Chelsea might struggle due to FFP restrictions, uncertainty over next year’s budget, and other priorities in the transfer market, such as a striker.

FEYENOORD HIT-MAN EYED BY BLUES

Speaking of which, the Blues are said to be among the clubs keeping tabs on Santiago Jimenez…

The Feyenoord forward is among the top scorers in Europe’s biggest leagues in 2023, with 32 goals keeping him behind only Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez.

Keeping such company has alerted the big-hitters to Jimenez’s quality, with Football Transfers suggesting that Chelsea are eyeing a January move.

The report also pins Assane Diao as a possible target in the new year following the Real Betis winger’s fine start to the season. But a No.9 remains their priority, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen at the top of their list.

PREM DUO AMONG SPURS’ CENTRE-BACK TARGETS

For Tottenham, January is all about centre-backs, with their first-choice pairing currently either injured or suspended, highlighting a lack of depth in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

The Daily Mail says Spurs are looking within the Premier League at a couple of young England talents: Crystal Palace’s Marc Geuhi, who has been valued in excess of £50million; and Everton prospect Jarrad Branthwaite.

Tottenham aren’t limiting their scope to these shores. AC Milan’s Germany international Malick Thiaw, Benfica’s Morato, and Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon are also being watched ahead of the new year.