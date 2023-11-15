Transfer gossip: Chelsea to sell to Spurs as Liverpool and Arsenal eye Brighton boy

Will Chelsea buy a forward in January? Will they have to sell a homegrown player to fund it? And a Brighton forward is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool.

ARSENAL AND LIVERPOOL WANT BRAZIL BOY

These are heady times for Joao Pedro, who has been called up to the Brazil national team for the first time this week, which could take him off this list of the best uncapped players at every Premier League club.

JP only joined Brighton this summer from Watford for a £30m record fee but his performances have seemingly attracted interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool, according to Ekrem Konur. He has actually only started four Premier League games but has shone in Europe, scoring four goals in four games in the Europa League.

This is where the speculation starts but we fully expect that it ends with Chelsea paying £100m.

CHELSEA MAN IN DEMAND

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly made it very clear that centre-half Trevoh Chalobah is not in his plans, which will be welcomed by the Chelsea bean-counters who see the defender as having zero book value, meaning any sale is a massive help to any and all attempts to keep within FFP.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea want to strengthen in January by buying a forward and a goalkeeper and need at least one sale, which could be Chalobah. They claim that Bayern Munich and Tottenham remain interested, with the latter playing one game with Eric Dier and Ben Davies as centre-halves with a high line and deciding that they must buy an alternative.

READ: Ten Hag working silent miracles and Arsenal at 9) in ranking of current Premier League injury crises

V FOR VICTOR

The Evening Standard claim that Chelsea are yet to decide if they need a new striker in January – scoring eight goals in a week would give you cause for pause – but if they wait until the summer, they are likely to get Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is said to be keen to join the Blues. Not least because he is a massive fan of Didier Drogba.

They say ‘Napoli value Osimhen at well over £100million and their president Aurelio De Laurentiis, a notoriously tough negotiator, is unlikely to sell him in January’.

Chelsea also have an interest in Ivan Toney and Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa, though he is seen as more of a wide player.