Transfer gossip: De Bruyne to join Ronaldo; Liverpool ‘obsessed’ with Mac Allister-approved Boca star

The thought of Kevin De Bruyne to Cristiano Ronaldo will be exciting the dozens of fans in Saudi Arabia, while Liverpool are ‘obsessed’ with Alexis Mac Allister’s ideal midfield partner.

DE BRUYNE TO RONALDO

Reports over the weekend claimed there are growing concerns at Manchester City about Kevin De Bruyne’s injury record. The playmaker has featured for just 49 minutes this season and is expected to be sidelined until after Christmas.

The 32-year-old has four separate absences in the previous two campaigns due to injury or illness and it’s claimed there is ‘no urgency’ to sit down and discuss a new deal, despite his current contract expiring in 2025, according to Football Insider.

While there ‘is likely to’ be a willingness to discuss one at some point, there are ‘concerns about the increasing number of injury problems’ De Bruyne suffers.

Al Nassr are looking to prey on the uncertainty, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims Cristiano Ronaldo’s side are hoping to explain their sporting project in detail to De Bruyne in the hope of luring him to Saudi Arabia.

MAC ALLISTER’S IDEAL NO.6

Most would say Liverpool’s rebuild is not yet complete. They lost two fights with Chelsea, for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, over the summer in their bid to land a suitable No.6, and although Alexis Mac Allister has performed admirably in that position, the Argentinian would likely prefer – and be better suited – to a more advanced role.

The summer signing from Brighton would be delighted by the arrival of Ezequiel Fernandez – a player whom he tipped for a move to Europe while still playing for the Seagulls.

“If you ask me a little more about my style, there’s one player I like a lot and that’s Equi Fernandez,” Mac Allister said. “He’s a player who has all the conditions to get to Europe one day and hopefully it can be given to him.

“He’s a player I like a lot, he understands the game a lot. He’s always ready to receive the ball, he plays with both feet, he can play as a five, as a midfielder.

“He’s a player who has very good conditions and, if Brighton ask me, I would say his name.”

And whether Mac Allister has been in the Liverpool recruitment team’s ear or not, the Reds are now ‘obsessed’ with the idea of signing the 21-year-old defensive midfielder, who has made 44 appearances for Boca Juniors, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

CHEEKY CHELSEA

As we’ve already alluded to, Chelsea don’t need defensive midfielders. They’ve got Caicedo, Lavia, and Lesley Ugochukwu – who was also signed in the summer. But that’s not going to stop them sticking their oar into Manchester United’s business.

The Red Devils have been tracking Benfica star Joao Neves for the best part of a year amid claims the 19-year-old could be signed for £61m next summer despite a £103m release clause.

It’s claimed United see Neves as a long-term replacement for Casemiro, as doubts grow over the Brazilian, who now reportedly ‘regrets’ moving to Old Trafford.

But Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the teenager, for sh*ts and giggles.