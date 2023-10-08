Transfer gossip: European giants give Man Utd outcast ‘transfer lifeline’; Napoli want Arsenal star

Juventus could attempt to take a Manchester United star on loan in the winter transfer window, while Napoli want an Arsenal forward…

SANCHO TO GO

Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho could find a new home away from Old Trafford with Serie A giants Juventus keen on making a January move, according to reports.

The England international came off the bench in their first three Premier League matches before Erik ten Hag left him out of the squad altogether for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal before the international break.

Ten Hag claimed that Sancho had been omitted from the matchday squad over poor performances in training with the former Borussia Dortmund winger taking to social media to deny the claims and insist he was being used as a “scapegoat”.

Sancho has since deleted the post but refuses to apologise to the Man Utd boss with Ten Hag making him train away from the first-team squad until he says sorry.

There have been numerous links to January transfers with his former club Dortmund and Catalan giants Barcelona reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

And now The Sun claim that Sancho is ‘set for a transfer lifeline’ from Serie A side Juventus with the potential for a loan deal to ‘turn it into a permanent £60million deal next summer’.

Juventus ‘plan to hand’ the 23-year-old an ‘escape route’ away from Old Trafford and they ‘hope United will agree to paying half of Sancho’s wages if he goes, knowing the Reds are keen to put him in the shop window’.

The Sun reckon that Sancho’s career at Man Utd is ‘almost certainly over’ with sources telling the newspaper that he’s ‘not keen on going back’ to Dortmund and that ‘rebuilding his career in Serie A holds greater appeal’.

ARSENAL STAR IN AT NAPOLI?

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is one of Napoli’s top targets if the Serie A side decide to cash in on star striker Victor Osimhen over the next couple of transfer windows, according to reports.

Italian publication Calciomercato insist that Osimhen has ‘no intention of signing’ a new deal in Naples with the ‘delicate situation made even more difficult by the recent tensions arising from the social video published by the blue club which sent the boy and his entourage into a rage’.

The talented forward has netted five goals in seven Serie A games this season but a bizarre video that saw Napoli mock their own player appeared on their TikTok account earlier last week.

Napoli have since released a statement to insist that they did not intend to “offend or mock Osimhen”, who is described as a “club treasure”.

Calciomercato reckon the Nigeria international ‘doesn’t seem to be as happy as last season’ and ‘the risk of transfer is around the corner’ with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025.

A transfer is ‘unlikely as early as January but certainly concrete next summer’ but Napoli are ‘starting to look around’ in an attempt to avoid being ‘caught unprepared’.

The report adds that Gunners forward Jesus is someone they ‘really like’ but the report admits it ‘won’t be easy to take the Brazilian away from Arsenal’, while Alvaro Morata and Jonathan David are also ‘on the list’.

AND THE REST…

Jarrod Bowen had been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United but has agreed a new contract with West Ham…Roma boss Jose Mourinho says he is committed to the Italian club but is “convinced” that he will one day work in Saudi Arabia…Roma have denied a report that they are set to sack Mourinho and bring in former Germany boss Hansi Flick if they lose to Cagliari on Sunday…Luton staff have flown to South America in a bid to sign LDU Quito player Oscar Zambrano with the Ecuadorian defensive midfielder tipped to be the next Moises Caicedo…Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to compete for the signing of Alphonso Davies, whose contract at Bayern Munich runs out in 2025.