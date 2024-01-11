Transfer gossip: Haaland dragged into Mbappe mess; Arsenal, Man Utd eye £121m midfield pair

Manchester City know Real Madrid are sniffing around Erling Haaland, while Manchester United and Arsenal have hit snags while chasing Denmark and Spain midfielders…

REAL KEEN ON HAALAND AS MBAPPE DEADLINE LOOMS

You wouldn’t blame Real Madrid for making contingency plans in case they get custard-pied by Kylian Mbappe again. The France star seemed destined to move to the Bernabeu two years ago but chose instead to extend his contract at PSG. As he once again approaches free-agency, Real are making moves but rather more wearily. It’s all quite tedious already.

According to AS, Real want an answer from Mbappe by next week – January 15 to be precise. And they want it in writing in the form of a pre-contract agreement. Should Mbappe fail to offer a commitment, then Real will focus instead on Erling Haaland.

Apparently, the feeling at the Bernabeu is that the ridiculous Norwegian’s buy-out clause is not as steep as was originally thought. In euros, it is said to be ‘closer to 100million that 200million’.

Manchester City, though, are looking to insulate themselves by offering Haaland a new contract. Ekrem Konur says the Treble winners are aware of Real’s interest – PSG are also mentioned – and all offers will be rejected while they attempt to agree new terms with the striker.

ARSENAL TARGET SPAIN STARS

Arsenal could certainly use some reinforcements this month after a wretched few weeks that have left them off the pace in the Premier League and out of the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta wants a midfielder and Mundo Deportivo reckons he’s settled on Martin Zubimendi. To the point that the Gunners boss intends to trigger the Real Sociedad star’s £51.6million release clause.

Two potential problems: Arsenal’s finances are already stretched and, apparently, Zubimendi isn’t keen on moving this month.

Arsenal could also use a centre-forward, and The Sun says they have made a £22million offer for Getafe’s Borja Mayoral.

MAN UTD SWAP SNUBBED BY SPORTING

Manchester United are in a similar position to Arsenal. They need a midfielder and striker but they too are grappling with FFP restrictions this month.

To get around that, United are willing to chuck players in as part-exchange. But that won’t wash with Sporting Lisbon.

The Sun says Sporting have rejected an offer that includes Facundo Pellistri for Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand. The story goes that United want Hjulmand to join his mate Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford this month. But the only way that might happen is if the Red Devils cough up the £69million necessary to trigger the 24-year-old’s release clause.

United have watched Hjulmand ‘at least six times’ this season after the midfielder moved to Portugal from Lecce for £15million last summer.