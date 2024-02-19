Chelsea have been told that Harry Kane isn’t happy at Bayern Munich and a move is being readied, while Manchester City met with Kylian Mbappe’s entourage…

CHELSEA READY SWOOP FOR KANE

Harry Kane probably isn’t happy at Bayern Munich. Right now, no one is. The Bavarians lost again on Sunday, suffering their third defeat in eight days to fall eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen. Should Kane’s first season at Bayern be the first they don’t win the Bundesliga in a dozen years, England’s highest-ever goalscorer will be hard pushed not to take it personally.

Indeed, Chelsea are hearing whispers that Kane isn’t content at Bayern. And they are preparing to act, according to Football Insider.

A ‘well-placed source’ has told them that the 30-year-old could be tempted by a Premier League return this summer and the Blues are ‘very keen’ to bring him back to London.

Chelsea are desperate for a top-class centre-forward, while Kane and Mauricio Pochettino go back a long way during their time together at Tottenham. Apparently, the Blues are prepared to give Bayern their money back, which would involve an outlay of around £82million. Bayern would insist upon a hefty profit – surely? – if they were to entertain the prospect of selling Kane. He’s scored 25 goals in 22 Bundesliga games and came cheap last summer because he was entering the final year of his contract at Spurs. He still has three years left on his Bayern deal.

It seems far more likely that Bayern would part with Thomas Tuchel following their wretched recent run. But Sky Germany says the coach is safe – for now – despite rumours around his position in the wake of the 3-2 defeat at Bochum.

MBAPPE HELD CITY TALKS BEFORE PSG DECISION

It is often repeated how Real Madrid are planning to pair Kylian Mbappe with Erling Haaland at some point in the not-too-distant future. But perhaps Manchester City are intent on beating them to it,

Mbappe last week informed PSG that he was intent on leaving Paris at the end of the season. Not coincidentally, we assume, the France star was then benched for the 2-0 win at Nantes.

According to Cadena Cer, last Monday – 24 hours before Mbappe told PSG of his plans – one of three ‘unofficial but trusted’ representatives of the forward was in Manchester to talk to City. The following day, another of Mbappe’s entourage was in Germany as a VIP for Real’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

MAN UTD, ARSENAL ON COLLISION COURSE OVER 10-GOAL STRIKER

Manchester United and Arsenal are also on the lookout for a striker this summer. They could find themselves scraping over the same one.

Fichajes reckons the Red Devils and Gunners both want to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Zirkzee is likely to cost in the region of £40million. The 22-year-old Netherlands forward has 10 goals and six assists in all competitions for Boologna this season.