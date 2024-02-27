Bayern Munich remain keen on Joao Palhinha but they are set to face competition from half of the big six, while Chelsea are lining up a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino…

POCH IN PERIL AS CHELSEA EYE AMORIM

Chelsea fans have generally been quite patient with Mauricio Pochettino, so far saving the majority of their scorn for those above the manager. But the manner of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to a patched-up Liverpool side seems to have turned some supporters against Pochettino. Exiting the FA Cup on Wednesday night to Leeds would see his approval rating fall further and effectively end the Blues’ season.

With that possibility in mind, it seems the owners are taking a rather more dim view of the team’s struggles. The Daily Mail says Pochettino’s future is ‘uncertain’ and could hinge on European qualification.

Should they fail to achieve that bare minimum, then Chelsea could move to replace Pochettino with Ruben Amorim in whom they retain a ‘long-standing interest’. Though the Sporting Lisbon coach is set to have numerous high-profile options this summer, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona among the clubs we know for certain are looking to hire a new coach…

ZIDANE TO RETURN AT JUVENTUS?

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a few of those positions, most prominently Bayern Munich. But the Frenchman could be set to return to one of his former clubs…

Gazzetta dello Sport says Zidane fancies coaching in Italy amid speculation he could take over at Juventus.

Zidane has been out of the game since he left Real Madrid in 2021 but he was in Italy at the weekend when he admitted he fancied a return to management: “I’m sure I’d like another time on the bench.”

LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL AMONG BAYERN’S RIVALS FOR PALHINHA

The expectation around Joao Palhinha after his Bayern Munich move broke down last summer was that the Fulham midfielder would move in January. But Bayern did not have the winter budget and so Palhinha remains at Craven Cottage. For now…

Fulham have admitted they would have to consider sensible offers for the Portugal international but, since he is under contract until at least 2028, they are also under no obligation to issue hefty discounts on their valuation, which is said to be in the region of £50million.

And there is a significant market for Palhinha. Football Insider says Bayern’s interest remains, despite the imminent departure of Thomas Tuchel who drove their initial pursuit, while Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are also intent on making a move for the 28-year-old.

