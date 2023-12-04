Transfer gossip: Juve to lowball Man Utd over flop pair as Newcastle eye winger

Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek could be heading to Juve while Matias Soule is eyed by Prem clubs.

Juventus could sell one of their young wingers to Newcastle to help fund a double swoop on Manchester United for two of Erik ten Hag’s least wanted flops…

JUVE TARGET MAN UTD FLOPS

If Erik ten Hag had his way, he’d probably shuffle half of his squad towards the exit door in January. But shifting Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek would be a start…

Sancho has been exiled from Manchester United’s first-team squad for almost three months, while Van de Beek has endured a three-year nightmare at Old Trafford having failed to convince Ten Hag, Rangnick or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is worthy of a regular role.

Fortunately for United, according to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are prepared to take both off their hands. The Italian club wants to sign Sancho for around £26million and though United want more for the ex-England winger, they will probably have to accept that they aren’t going to get it – unless the Saudis decide to get involved. Who else would pay a higher fee for a player who has been sat on his arse for three months, and in the two years prior to that, his form has been nowhere near the standard expected when United forked out £72million to being him from Borussia Dortmund?

If Juve stump up for Sancho, they hope the deal could include the chance to try Van de Beek on loan with the option of a permanent deal next summer.

MAN CITY TO MOVE FOR £50M DUO

Juventus would like to sign Khephren Thuram and Tajon Buchanan. Inter are also interested in the pair – but both Italian clubs know Manchester City are ready to blow them out of the water.

Thuram has been linked with Liverpool but he remains at Nice at least until in January. And if City swoop, the midfielder will remain in France until next summer.

TV Play in Italy says City are prepared to pay combined fees of £51million for Thuram and Club Brugge winger Buchanan, a 24-year-old Canada international.

TOON, PALACE IN TALKS OVER ON-LOAN WINGER

Juve could be looking at Buchanan as a possible replacement for Matias Soule, who is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Soule is currently on loan Frosinone but there is talk Juve could bring him back to Turin next month. Maybe to play in Max Allegri’s first-team; perhaps to sell, with Newcastle and Crystal Palace both interested.

Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve are already talking to the English sides about a deal that could net them around £20million plus add-ons, while Soule could expect to double his current salary by moving to England.

Read next: 16 Conclusions as Spurs mug Manchester City yet again in another episode of Etihad madness