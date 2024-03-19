Kimmich only interested in three Prem clubs, Liverpool hone in on £60m defender

Manchester United and Chelsea need not bother with calling Joshua Kimmich, who is only interested in the Premier League’s top three. Meanwhile, Liverpool are intensifying their interest in Piero Hincapie.

KIMMICH WAITS ON CALL FROM BIG FIVE

It seems as though Joshua Kimmich really might be about to leave Bayern Munich…

The Germany midfielder has been linked with half of the big six as well as Barcelona among other clubs, but it was hard to shake the feeling that his agent was drumming up interest to use as leverage in negotiations with Bayern.

But those talks don’t seem to be heading anywhere other than a parting of ways in the summer when Kimmich enters the final year of his current terms.

Sky Germany says Bayern are ready to sell for ‘a suitable offer’ and Kimmich is ready to discuss a move with potential suitors. But the 29-year-old is only interested in Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barca. Apparently, Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG are ‘not options’ for Kimmich.

REAL, PSG WATCH STAR SET TO BE SOLD BY NEWCASTLE

PSG, though, are in contention to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer, when Newcastle know they must sell to buy.

Guimaraes has a release clause in his current deal worth around £100million and Football Insider says the Magpies are planning on using that money to fund their recruitment before the start of next season.

According to HITC, PSG watched Guimaraes in action for Newcastle in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, while Real Madrid were also present to run their eye over the Brazilian.

PSG’s scout was also at the Etihad to check on Alexander Isak, who is also a target for United and Arsenal.

REDS READY HINCAPIE SWOOP

The same source also says Liverpool are ramping up their interest in Piero Hincapie.

The Reds have been sniffing around the Ecuador defender for a couple of years and, apparently, they want Xabi Alonso to bring Hincapie with him from Bayer Leverkusen should the Spanish coach replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

As well as a new manager, a left-sided defender is one of Liverpool’s priorities this summer and Hincapie has demonstrated his versatility, playing on the left of central defence, left-back and left midfield at various points through Leverkusen’s unbeaten campaign so far.

The 22-year-old won’t come cheap, with some reports valuing his buy-out clause at £60million.

