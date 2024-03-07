The Premier League’s top three are all scrapping over a ‘final piece’ from Bayern Munich, while we also have whispers around Liverpool’s manager and sporting director searches…

PREM’S BEST CLASH OVER KIMMICH

Joshua Kimmich’s agent is at it again…

The Bayern Munich midfielder is due to enter the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich this summer and, so far, there is little sign of a renewal on the horizon. Bayern shelved contract talks with Kimmich and Alphonso Davies, a move which looks set to cost them the Canadian, and possibly the Germany midfielder too.

According to the Daily Express, it is more likely than not that Kimmich will be on his way, with a queue of clubs already forming outside the Allianz Arena. Barcelona and PSG are sniffing, with all of the Premier League’s top three.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the 29-year-old having worked with him at Bayern; Mikel Arteta believes Kimmich to be ‘a final piece of the puzzle to complete his Arsenal midfield’; while Liverpool are also keen to swoop.

Kimmich reportedly sees his next as his last big contract and had Thomas Tuchel been due to stay in charge at Bayern, we could see him leaving. But Tuchel is on his way and his replacement is almost certain to want to retain one of the Bavarian club’s most senior stars, especially if Davies and Leroy Sane cannot be persuaded to stick around.

Read more: Liverpool’s big three in top 20 stars out of contract in 2025 headed by Bayern trio

UNITED, LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL MANAGER LATEST

Plenty of boss goss around right now…

At Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still sussing out Erik ten Hag, and in case the verdict results in the Dutchman being shown the door, ESPN says Thomas Frank, Gareth Southgate and Roberto De Zerbi are among the candidates to take over. If United opt for De Zerbi, they – or any club keen to hire the Italian – would have to pay Brighton £12.8million, according to The Mirror. Which would put him third on this list but only the second most-expensive manager to leave Brighton.

There are more reports in the The Telegraph that Bayern Munich are leading the race against Liverpool to appoint Xabi Alonso, while Barcelona are still keen on appointing Mikel Arteta, says Relevo. But the Catalans know they will have a tough time getting the Arsenal manager away from the Emirates.

LIVERPOOL COULD LOOK ABROAD IF HUGHES CHOOSES TOON

Liverpool are not only looking for a new manager but also a sporting director. Which feels like something they ought to have sorted before the Jurgen Klopp succession process began, but here we are…

The Times reports that the Reds are interested in hiring Richard Hughes with the 44-year-old set to leave his post as Bournemouth’s technical director in the summer.

The Independent, though, suggests Hughes is more likely to take over from Man Utd-bound Dan Ashworth at Newcastle, leaving Liverpool to consider ex-AC Milan director of football Frederic Massara and Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi.