Liverpool and Xabi Alonso ‘getting hotter’ as Arsenal prepare Osimhen swoop

Liverpool have done their flirting and have finally made a move on Xabi Alonso, while Arsenal are giving Victor Osimhen the eye…

REDS DIAL ALONSO’S DIGITS

It seems Liverpool have finally got around to giving Xabi Alonso a call about their impending managerial vacancy…

The Reds have known since November that Jurgen Klopp is on his way this summer but if they hoped for a clear run at the stand-out candidate to take over, Bayern Munich have ended that prospect.

Depending on which report you believe, it seems Bayern have made an approach to Alonso about taking over from Thomas Tuchel in the summer and, according to Bild, Liverpool have now followed suit.

Apparently, ‘things are getting hotter’ between Alonso and the Reds after they got in touch with the Spaniard’s advisor, Inaki Ibanez. One potential problem, though: this report suggests that Alonso might prefer a head coach gig, rather than taking responsibility for overall control, as might be the case at Anfield. Even if they are trying to lure Michael Edwards back to run the show.

LIVERPOOL EYE BRENTFORD STRIKER AS BAYERN TARGET ROBERTSON

A couple of other lines from Anfield…

Not content with screwing with Liverpool’s pursuit of Alonso, Bayern Munich also want to take the Reds’ left-back. With Alphonso Davies having agreed to join Real Madrid, the Daily Mail says Bayern are keen on Andy Robertson to replace the Canadian.

Incoming could be Bryan Mbuemo. The Daily Express says Liverpool are keeping an eye on Brentford’s battle against relegation with a view to taking the forward on the cheap if the Bees go down.

ARSENAL PREPARE OSIMHEN MOVE

Brentford are already facing the loss of Ivan Toney, with Arsenal among the frontrunners for the England striker’s signature. But the Gunners seem to be hedging their bets…

Calciomercato says Arsenal are rivalling PSG for Victor Osimhen, who looks set to leave Napoli this summer.

The Serie A champions are expected to demand around £112million for the centre-forward, who scored a hat-trick against Sassuolo on Wednesday night. Which puts PSG in the driving seat since they are sure to do something big to distract from the loss of Kylian Mbappe.

CHELSEA, MAN UTD JOIN GUNNERS IN KEEPER CHASE

Arsenal are also among the clubs scouting Ajax keeper Diant Ramaj.

The German stopper only moved to Amsterdam from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer but already the 22-year-old is catching the eye of Premier League clubs.

Bild reckons Manchester United and Chelsea have joined the Gunners in checking on Ramaj, who is under contract at Ajax until 2028.

