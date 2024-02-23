Liverpool have a primary alternative in mind if Xabi Alonso cannot be persuaded to to return to Anfield, while Mason Greenwood is hoping to resurrect his Manchester United career under the new regime…

GREENWOOD HOPES TO FEATURE IN RATCLIFFE’S MAN UTD PLAN

Now Sir Jim Ratcliffe is officially part owner of Manchester United and responsible for the football operation at Old Trafford, the INEOS billionaire can put his plan into action to knock Manchester City and Liverpool ‘off their perch’.

First things first: a clear-out. ESPN says as many as 11 first-teamers are available for sale in the summer, including Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof.

Part of the exodus could be Mason Greenwood – but not if the disgraced striker sees the opportunity for repay a ‘debt’ to United.

The Sun says Greenwood will reject interest from Barcelona if Ratcliffe and United are minded to give the forward a second chance once his loan at Getafe expires at the end of the season.

United are said to want a striker and a defender in the summer – the Daily Mail suggest a central midfielder too – with centre-back Alessandro Bastoni linked with the Red Devils. Inter Milan don’t want to sell unless they receive an offer in the region of £90million. Ekrem Konur reckons United are interested, along with Chelsea, Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid.

Ratcliffe must also consider the manager’s position and the Daily Star suggests the new investor will wait until the end of the season before making a decision over Erik ten Hag’s future. If United decide to make a change, Sky Germany says Thomas Tuchel is keen to replace Ten Hag when the German leaves Bayern Munich in the summer. Assuming he lasts that long in Bavaria.

AMORIM NEXT ON LIVERPOOL’S LIST

Bayern would love Xabi Alonso to replace Tuchel, which would be a blow for Liverpool. So the Reds are making contingency plans in case Alonso chooses to swerve an Anfield return.

The Independent suggests Ruben Amorim is a main contender alongside Alonso with Liverpool’s search for Jurgen Klopp’s replacement ‘still at an early stage’.

Amorim, currently bossing Sporting Lisbon, is viewed as a more likely alternative to Alonso than Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi.

BAYERN TO RETURN SLOW DIER

Back to Bayern, where they are apparently struggling to remember why they signed Eric Dier.

Tuchel moved for Dier in January as an option for cover in defence and midfield. The ex-England international signed on loan with the option of a permanent move. One, according to Bild, that Bayern won’t bother with.

The story goes that Bayern have doubts over Dier’s ability and his lack of pace. The latter can hardly have come as a surprise.