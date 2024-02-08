Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is linked with Liverpool, while Kylian Mbappe wants big money from Real Madrid.

A Fulham defender’s numbers have made a huge impression on Liverpool’s recruitment gurus, while Real Madrid are doing their sums to work out of they can afford Kylian Mbappe…

REDS READY TO MOVE FOR ROBINSON

After crunching his numbers, Liverpool are said to be preparing a summer move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

The Reds were tentatively linked with the United States international during January but no move materialised amid an injury crisis that robbed Jurgen Klopp of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool’s recruitment team, though, have been left wowed by Robinson’s stats, according to Football Insider. Especially the fact that the 26-year-old is an interceptions machine – he’s currently on 58, which is 18 more than the second-highest interceptor. Robinson also ranks highly among Premier League full-backs for progressive carries, successful take-ons and progressive passes.

ERIKSEN TO STAY AT MAN UTD – FOR NOW

The transfer window in Turkey closes tomorrow but Galatasaray are in no rush to sign Christian Eriksen.

It was reported earlier in the week that the club were in ‘secret’ talks with Manchester United over a deal for the Denmark midfielder, who has lost in place in recent weeks following Kobbie Mainoo’s breakthrough and Casemiro’s return from injury.

But ESPN reckons those clandestine chats won’t result in an offer being made – yet. Galatasaray, however, will revisit the prospect in the summer when a formal offer for the 31-year-old is expected.

They could have competition. Metro suggests Brentford could move to bring Eriksen back to the club he left to join United in 2022. Part-exchange for Ivan Toney, perhaps?

MBAPPE’S REAL DEMANDS LAID BARE

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains unclear despite reports last weekend that the France star had decided to join Real Madrid.

That may well be true, but first the PSG forward has to agree terms with Real. It was claimed earlier in the week that the two parties remains some way off. And Cadena Ser have offered an insight into why…

Mbappe apparently wants to be one of the highest-paid players in Europe with the expectation of a salary worth £42.7million per season. On top of that, the year-old also wants a signing-on bonus worth £102million on top of a significant image rights deal.

Read next: Klopp deification sees Liverpool top title contenders ranked by how much F365 couldn’t stand them winning