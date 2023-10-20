Transfer gossip: Liverpool eye ‘sensational’ Bayern swoop as Real ponder Mourinho return

Liverpool continue to be linked with Jamal Musiala while the forward struggles to establish himself in Bayern Munich’s first XI, while Real Madrid could bring back Jose Mourinho…

REDS WAIT ON MUSIALA

‘Liverpool are considering a sensational move for Jamal Musiala,’ screams the Mirror, adding that the Reds are hopeful of capitalising on the 20-year-old’s contract uncertainty at Bayern Munich.

Musiala has already featured in this week’s Gossip when the word was that Bayern were confident of securing a renewal with the Germany attacker. There’s no great hurry, since his current deal runs until 2026, but the Bavarians intend to talk terms in the new year.

Musiala may be more reluctant to commit if he’s remains an inconsistent presence in Thomas Tuchel’s first XI. He’s started two Bundesliga games this season, making three more appearances off the bench. Talks over a new contract were originally planned for earlier this year but they are yet to commence.

Which is where Liverpool are hoping to capitalise. They certainly would not be the only club keen to swoop for Musiala, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City also said to be monitoring the situation.

The Mirror adds that ‘Musiala’s friendship with Jude Bellingham may complicate his transfer’ – but doesn’t really elaborate. Still, it gives them an excuse to get Bellingham’s name in the headline so there’s that.

MOURINHO’S REAL RETURN?

Might Bellingham be playing for Jose Mourinho next season? Reports in Spain suggest so…

Real Madrid are considering their options with Carlo Ancelotti set to leave the Bernabeu to take over the Brazil national team. Conveniently, Mourinho is also likely to leave his current job as Roma coach at the end of the season.

Mundo Deportivo suggest the clamour is building to bring Mourinho back to the club 11 years after he left in 2013. Though it is by no means certain Ancelotti will go. Nothing has been signed between the Italian coach and Brazil, with Real still pondering an extension.

If they do opt for change, Mourinho is a candidate along with Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane.

UNITED STARS URGE SANCHO TO SAY SORRY

The Guardian brings news of Jadon Sancho. In that there is none.

Sancho has been exiled at Manchester United while refusing to apologise to Erik ten Hag for calling him out as a liar. With neither party backing down, the £72million winger continues to train with the academy, despite senior players urging him to make peace with the manager.

Unless Sancho says sorry, United see no option other than to transfer their attacker in January, either on loan or permanently. Ten Hag is still said to be open to reintegrating Sancho, but he’s been banished for seven weeks now, and we have to assume that any apology would be as genuine and heartfelt as Father Jack’s to Bishop Brennan.

