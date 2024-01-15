Transfer gossip: Liverpool get Bruno boost while targeting new goalkeeper

Liverpool are said to be willing to meet the terms of the buy-out clause in Bruno Guimaraes’ Newcastle contract, while the Reds are also being linked with a new goalkeeper…

TOON TERMS APPEAL TO LIVERPOOL

Newcastle are having a rough time. They languish in 10th place in the Premier League after losing six of their last seven games; they are out of Europe; and they are struggling to make the necessary improvements to their squad this month due to FFP restrictions.

The need to balance their books means the Magpies may even have to sell some of their assets, of which Bruno Guimaraes is arguably the biggest. And Liverpool are lurking…

The Mirror says the Reds are considering a summer move for the Brazil midfielder, a year after they made initial contact with Newcastle over a possible deal. Then, there was no possibility of the Toon taking an offer for Guimaraes ahead of their Champions League campaign, but it could be a different scenario at the end of the season.

Liverpool are aware of the buy-out clause in Guimaraes’ contract which makes him available for £98million. AS says that can be paid in three instalments of around £32million. PSG, Barcelona and Chelsea are also reported to be tracking the 26-year-old.

REDS TO MOVE FOR SUNDERLAND STOPPER

Liverpool are also looking to the North East while making plans to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks this summer.

The Mirror claims the Reds are willing to sell Caoimhin Kelleher for £20milion to allow the Republic of Ireland international to seek a first-team spot. Celtic are interested, while Brentford were linked before the start of the season.

To replace Kelleher, Liverpool could raid Sunderland for ex-England Under-21 keeper Anthony Patterson. The 23-year-old has played 105 senior games for the Black Cats and is under contract for two and a half more years.

HENDERSON IN ‘SERIOUS TALKS’ DESPITE SAUDI STANCE

There are conflicting reports this morning around Jordan Henderson’s immediate future…

The ex-Liverpool captain wants to leave Al-Ettifaq and return to Europe at the earliest opportunity and there are big clubs willing to rescue him from the Saudi Pro League.

Juventus are said to be keen while ESPN carries quotes from Ajax coach John van ‘t Schip confirming his club’s interest: “There is serious talk going on with Henderson. He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia.”

Indeed he does. The Daily Mail reckons Henderson still needs to convince Al-Ettifaq to let him go. Apparently the club are insisting on ignoring any offers this month for the 33-year-old.

