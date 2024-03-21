Liverpool are linked with three Premier League-based defenders. The path to one freebie looks clear, but Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle offer competition for the others…

LIVERPOOL EYE FULHAM FREEBIE

Liverpool are one of at least three clubs eyeing a bargain in Tosin Adarabioyo…

The Fulham defender is out of contract at the end of the season and though the Cottagers are keen to renew – so keen that they are willing to make him one of their highest-paid players – the 26-year-old is biding his time and weighing up his options.

The Evening Standard suggests one could be Liverpool. The Reds are on the lookout for a new centre-back but they would not have a free run at Adarabioyo. Tottenham remain attentive having expressed their interest last summer and in January, while AC Milan are also said to be sniffing around the former Manchester City academy player.

HUGHES COULD TAKE BOURNEMOUTH STAR TO ANFIELD

Liverpool could also pick up a freebie in the shape of Lloyd Kelly.

The Reds have been on Kelly’s case for some time, all the while the Bournemouth defender has allowed his contract on the South Coast to run down to his expiry date this summer. The Liverpool Echo reckons it could be third time lucky for the Anfield club as they pursue the 25-year-old.

Liverpool, conveniently, could get their claws into Kelly via Richard Hughes, who is due to leave Bournemouth in the summer to take up the sporting director’s role at Anfield.

Read more: Five summer priorities for Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes

REDS IN RACE FOR FOREST DEFENDER

Liverpool like Murillo too but they face a more competitive battle for the Nottingham Forest defender.

Forest face having to sell at least one of their top players to avoid the risk of more Premier League PSR sanctions following their four-point deduction this week.

Murillo has impressed at the City Ground since joining from Corinthians last summer and the Daily Mail reckons the 21-year-old is ‘attracting significant domestic and overseas interest’ with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle all said to be tracking the Brazilian.

Premier League sides will also have to compete with European big-hitters PSG and Barcelona. Murillo was signed for £15million and, with four years remaining on his current contract at the City Ground, the Brazilian looks set to net Forest a hefty profit.

Read next: Gyokeres 3rd: Top 10 available strikers ranked as Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea chase new No. 9