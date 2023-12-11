Transfer gossip: Liverpool, Chelsea eye Inter star, Newcastle linked with two keepers

Liverpool and Chelsea might have a hard time trying to persuade Inter to part with Hakan Calhanoglu mid-season, while Newcastle are linked with goalkeepers from Palace and Valencia…

REDS, BLUES KEEN ON CALHANOGLU

We know Liverpool remain intent on strengthening their midfield and Chelsea are said to be in the market too, even if their priority must be a centre-forward. Both clubs are being linked with a move for Hakan Calhanoglu.

The 29-year-old has been in superb form this season, weighing in with seven goals and a couple of assists in 15 games to help fire Inter to the top of the Serie A table.

Tuttosport says the Reds and Blues are considering January moves for the Turkey international. But it would surely take a silly offer to tempt Inter while they are going strong in the title race. Calhanoglu is also under contract until 2027.

PREM TRIO EYE VALENCIA STOPPER

Valencia, with their spiralling debts, might be rather more motivated to sell Giorgi Mamardashvili in the new year. And there seems to be plenty of interest in the goalkeeper…

According to Fichajes, Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle are all keen on the 23-year-old. Mamardashvili has a release clause worth £87million in his current deal but Valencia could be forced to accept an offer well below that value.

Spurs were credited with an interest before the signed Guglielmo Vicario, while it seems unlikely that United would make a big move to replace Andre Onana just yet. Newcastle could be in the market for a keeper, though…

TOON TARGET POPE’S ENGLAND RIVAL

But the Magpies’ are likely to be looking for a stop-gap stopper. Someone like Sam Johnstone…

With Nick Pope ruled out for at least four months due to a shoulder injury, Eddie Howe was keen to see if Martin Dubravka could step up after a long time sat on the sidelines. In the two games since Pope was injured against Man Utd, Newcastle have conceded seven, and Dubravka looked rusty at Spurs on Sunday.

So the Daily Star is suggesting that Howe could move for Johnstone in January. The England keeper was injured himself on Saturday when he had to be replaced in the late stages of the defeat against Liverpool and it isn’t clear for long his could be missing.

Should he return in time for January, it could be a tempting move for all parties if Dean Henderson gets himself fit to take his place in the Palace goal before the end of the year.