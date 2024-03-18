Liverpool have renewed their interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen while watching an Ajax defender dubbed ‘the next Nathan Ake’…

LIVERPOOL JOIN MALEN RACE

Donyell Malen looks set to be more than a makeweight in any Jadon Sancho deal this summer…

With Borussia Dortmund keen to sign Sancho beyond the end of the season but seemingly unable to afford what Manchester United might ask, the German side were said to be prepared to offer Malen in exchange for the former England star.

But Malen’s form is attracting attention from other members of the big six. The Netherlands forward has scored 13 goals and offered five assists, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by Arsenal.

Bild says Liverpool are sniffing too, with Dortmund open to offers of around £50million.

RASHFORD TO REMAIN AT MAN UTD

Whatever happens with Sancho, United’s attacking options ‘will look very different next season’.

That is what The Sun have been told by their source – but Marcus Rashford won’t be one of the players being ushered through the Old Trafford exit.

Apparently, Rashford has decided to dodge PSG’s offers – they were said to be willing to offer the England star £500,000 a week to replace Kylian Mbappe – in favour of staying with his boyhood club.

Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund ‘are starters whoever the manager is’ next season, while another striker is ‘very high on the United wishlist’.

WEST HAM WANT CUT-PRICE MAGUIRE

If Harry Maguire is among the United players up for grabs then West Ham are keen to do a deal.

Maguire has been an unexpected bonus for Erik ten Hag this season, fighting his way back in from the cold to be one of United’s better players. The centre-back was outstanding off the bench in Sunday’s ridiculous win over Liverpool.

The Hammers wanted Maguire last summer but the former United captain dug his heels in while the Red Devils played hardball over a fee. This year, though, West Ham fancy their chances of a cut-price deal worth £15million since the 31-year-old is due to enter the final year of his contract.

LIVERPOOL WATCHING AJAX PROSPECT

Liverpool too are looking at centre-backs, with one at Ajax catching their eye.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are closely watching Jorrel Hato ahead of the summer window. Hato, 18, has been labelled ‘the next Nathan Ake’.

That’s because the teenager stands at 5ft 10in but while Liverpool have concerns over whether Hato is physically ready yet for the Premier League, they see the versatile defender as ‘a proper footballer’.