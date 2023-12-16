Transfer gossip: Liverpool eye Ecuador, Belgium defenders as Chelsea ponder Arsenal raid

Liverpool are being linked with a couple of up-and-coming defenders, while Chelsea are considering a January swoop for out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale…

TOON, LIVERPOOL TARGET LEVERKUSEN CENTRE-BACK

Newcastle and Liverpool are squaring up over a defender, apparently…

Both clubs are among those jostling for position around Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie. According to Bild, the 21-year-old is also being watched by Roma and AC Milan, but the Magpies and Reds are better placed to meet Leverkusen’s demand.

Hincapie has a release clause worth £60million and since he is under contract until 2027, the Bundesliga leaders have no need to sell and certainly no desire to offload the Ecuador international in January.

Newcastle and Liverpool are both attracted to Hincapie’s versatility, with the defender able to play in the centre or at left-back.

BELGIUM DEFENDER ON REDS’ RADAR

Liverpool are also said to be rivalling at least two other Italian sides for Rennes defender Arthur Theate.

The Reds were linked with the 23-year-old during the summer, a year after he became the most expensive Belgian ever when he moved to Rennes for £17.2million to replace West Ham-bound Nayef Aguerd.

Theate, who has 13 caps for Belgium, was also being watched by Fulham, but Liverpool have maintained their pursuit, along with Fiorentina and Inter. Corriere dello Sport also credits Roma with an interest.

CHELSEA CONSIDER RAMSDALE MOVE

Chelsea have been monitoring Aaron Ramsdale’s predicament at Arsenal for some time, but their urgency over a potential move has been heightened by Robert Sanchez’s injury.

The Blues have revealed that Sanchez will be sidelined with a knee injury, leaving 24-year-old summer signing Djordje Petrovic as Mauricio Pochettino’s most senior goalkeeper.

According to Talksport, Chelsea are ready to launch a move for Ramsdale in January while the England goalkeeper sits in reserve to David Raya.

Ramsdale needs to play through the second half of the season for the sake of his Euro 2024 prospects, but Arsenal don’t appear motivated to do the ex-Bournemouth and Sheffield United stopper any favours. The Gunners are said to be looking for at least £50million for a keeper Mikel Arteta doesn’t seem to trust.

Newcastle are also interested in Ramsdale following Nick Pope’s shoulder injury – but not at that price. The Magpies are keen on David De Gea but the out-of-work ex-Manchester United keeper has some hefty wage demands.

