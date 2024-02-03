Conor Gallagher and Curtis Jones could be on the move soon

It’s an exciting homegrown midfielder-based transfer gossip, with news on Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher, as well as mystery interest in Curtis Jones.



That five-year contract Adnan Januzaj was handed in October 2013 has a lot to answer for. Man Utd have only made a couple of administrative mistakes in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era and that is widely considered to be at least indicative of one of them.

Januzaj’s form promptly dropped off a cliff as he struggled under the weight of expectation, being sold 12 months before that deal was meant to expire.

That case was cited during contract talks with Alejandro Garnacho last year and the same is being said of Kobbie Mainoo, Old Trafford’s new saviour. The teenager’s terms need updating to reflect his new-found first-team status, but not yet.

The Daily Mail reckon Mainoo is due ‘an improved contract’ to reward the ‘confidence and composure beyond his years’ he has shown under Erik ten Hag, but there is no ‘prospect’ of a deal being offered currently.

That will instead come at the end of his breakthrough season. And if the rise of Marcus Rashford this season has shown anything, it’s that offering lucrative summer contracts is foolproof at Man Utd.

THE GALL OF IT

Conor Gallagher remains more coveted by Spurs than he is the actual club he has captained on a regular basis this season. Chelsea have some FFP sanctions to avoid and the pure profit generated by his potential sale is enticing.

Moves were mooted both last summer and in January but the boot never quite did fit. Spurs will try again, boosted by the news of a drop in price.

Football Insider say Gallagher’s value will drop by £30m when the window reopens, but they previously reported Chelsea’s asking price at £80m so the fee Spurs are looking at stumping up for the midfielder is the same £50m that has been widely claimed elsewhere for ages.

Either way, Spurs ‘will step up their efforts’ to bring in a player whose contract expires in summer 2025.

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES

Spurs might also be one of the mysterious southern Premier League clubs looking at Curtis Jones. Crystal Palace were one of Europe’s biggest spenders in the winter but it seems unlikely they’re sniffing around.

“His performances are catching the attention of a number of clubs I’m told,” Sami Mokbel told the Daily Mail’s It’s All Kicking Off Transfer podcast.

“I don’t know his contractual situation off the top of my head, but he’s attracting interest from a number of clubs and from English clubs, some clubs in the South,” Mokbel added.

June 2027, for what it’s worth. So best of luck to any Premier League suitors who fancy rocking up to Anfield and asking how much they want for an academy product who has been one of their best players this season, with three years remaining on his deal, at a time of already immense upheaval for Liverpool as a whole.

Arsenal were linked with Jones recently and questions would have to be asked of Chelsea and Spurs if they did not show a similar level of interest. Good luck beating Roy’s barmy Palace.