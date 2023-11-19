Transfer gossip: Klopp ‘probably wants’ German at Liverpool; Tottenham eye Champ star

Liverpool continue to be linked with a Bayern Munich winger, while Tottenham could look to bring a Sunderland player to the Premier League…

KLOPP EYES COMPATRIOT

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, according to reports in Germany.

There are rumours that the Reds could lose Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window with growing interest from Saudi Arabia as the Middle Eastern country look to make him the face of the Saudi Pro League.

A big offer from Saudi in the summer could prove too hard to resist and Liverpool are making sure they don’t get caught short by evaluating all of their options.

And Sky Germany insist that Sane’s improving performances this campaign should make Bayern Munich ‘a little worried’ amid interest from Liverpool.

The ‘offensive whirlwind’ has contributed eight goals and six assists in just 11 Bundesliga appearances this term, while he’s also added a goal and an assist in the Champions League.

His performances ‘naturally arouses the desires’ of other clubs, including Liverpool, with Bayern Munich needing to tie him down to a new contract as his current deal runs out in 2025.

Sky Germany add that Liverpool boss Klopp ‘probably wants’ Sane in the summer with the Germany entering the final 12 months on his deal next season.

BELLINGHAM TO THE PREM

Premier Leaguer side Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Sunderland teenager Jobe Bellingham, according to reports.

The brother of the Real Madrid superstar, Jude Bellingham, has contributed three goals and one assist in 16 Championship appearances this term and some of his displays have caught the eye.

He swapped Birmingham City for Championship rivals Sunderland in the summer and now Football Insider claims that Tottenham are ‘keeping close tabs’ on the 18-year-old as he continues to progress and earn game time.

Bellingham first caught the eye of Tottenham in January and Spurs ‘have been tracking’ him ever since with the Premier League side ‘regularly dispatching scouts’ to watch him in action.

The report adds that Bellingham ‘has previously been on the radar of other Premier League clubs as well as sides from the Bundesliga’, while Tottenham are ‘also keen to sign a centre-back and defensive midfielder in the January transfer window’.

AND THE REST…

Former Spain goalkeeper David de Gea has turned down a potential £500,000-a-week deal and the chance to be reunited with former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi club Al-Nassr…West Ham have joined Newcastle in the race to sign Kalvin Phillips, with Manchester City open to letting the England midfielder leave on loan or on a permanent deal in January…Fulham are likely to pursue other options before considering a potential move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Wernee in January…Luka Modric has decided to move to the Saudi Pro League when his contract with Real Madrid ends next summer…Newcastle United are weighing up a swoop for Stuttgart’s in-form striker Serhou Guirassy.