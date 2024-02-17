Gossip: Liverpool enter Leeds ‘bidding war’; Chelsea switch targets to Prem duo after Osimhen news

Liverpool are keen to sign a Leeds United youngster, while Chelsea are looking elsewhere amid Paris Saint-Germain interest in Victor Osimhen…

LEEDS BIDDING WAR

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs who are very interested in signing Leeds United youngster Archie Gray this summer, according to reports.

The Reds are set to lose Jurgen Klopp in the summer after the German announced that he will be leaving at the end of the season – but that hasn’t stopped them looking for future stars.

And Football Insider insist that Leeds are ‘braced’ for a ‘bidding war’ this summer with the versatile right-back impressing in his breakthrough season at Elland Road.

It is understood that the Yorkshire club will have to ‘rebuff a lot of bids’ for Gray in the next transfer window with the 17-year-old making 36 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

Liverpool, Everton and Crystal Palace were all looking to sign the youngster in January and the ‘mass interest in the teenager is expected to be revived at the end of the season should Daniel Farke’s side fail to regain Premier League status.’

It is claimed that Liverpool ‘are among those who remain very keen’ but Gray will come with a big price tag after signing a new deal until 2028 in mid-January.

SWITCHING FOCUS

Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Victor Osimhen has seen Chelsea switch transfer focus to Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, according to reports.

The French club have reportedly made the Napoli striker a priority after it was confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris in the summer on a free transfer.

And now the Evening Standard claims that Chelsea are ‘sounding out alternatives’ with PSG set to save around €200m a season by not re-signing Mbappe.

That means that PSG are likely to have more capital to spend on a deal to sign Osimhen than Chelsea, who have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium bought the Premier League club in May 2022.

PSG are likely to be able to offer more in terms of wages than Chelsea and the Blues are now considering moves for Brentford’s Toney and Brighton’s Ferguson.

Addressing PSG’s reported interest in Osimhen, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “PSG will be looking to strengthen in various areas this summer but I don’t like inventing names, so trust me – mentioning names now in February means 90% inventing because nothing is advanced at this moment guys.

“For sure we can mention players appreciated by PSG. For example Leny Yoro at Lille, Bernardo Silva was on the list last summer for PSG so let’s see if they return on that one.

“Also Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leão are well known by club director Campos who signed them at Lille, but at the moment there are no concrete negotiations.

“It will take time.”

AND THE REST…

Arsenal target Pedro Neto could cost over £60m, with Wolves holding out for a club-record fee for the 23-year-old, who is also interesting Tottenham and Liverpool…Sao Paulo midfielder Pablo Maia is keen on a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal, West Ham and Fulham viewed as possible destinations…Former Liverpool and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has said Major League Soccer side Inter Miami will be the last club of his career…Sunderland forward Jack Clarke could leave in the summer according to the player’s agent, after the Championship club rejected bids from Serie A side Lazio in January…Roma want to sign Leeds United defender Diego Llorente on a permanent deal after he impressed during a loan spell with the Serie A club.