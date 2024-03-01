Liverpool may be open to offers for Luis Diaz this summer, while Manchester United and Aston Villa are chasing Torino’s rapid right-back…

REDS OPEN TO DIAZ OFFERS

Might Luis Diaz follow Jurgen Klopp through the Anfield exit door this summer?

That is the prospect raised by The Sun, which suggests Liverpool will listen to offers for the Colombia forward if Mo Salah agrees a new contract.

Apparently, the priority for whoever will be making such decisions come the summer is for Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to be tied down to new deals. If Salah renews, then the Reds will entertain interest, with several Spanish clubs said to be chasing Diaz.

Should Salah decide to try his hand elsewhere, then Liverpool intend to make the best of a bad situation. Football Insider says they will demand ‘well in excess of £100million’ from any Saudi sides looking to swoop for the Egyptian, despite his looming status as a free-agent.

ROMA MOVE FOR LIVERPOOL, NEWCASTLE TARGET

Before anything else, Liverpool need to appoint a sporting director to take on the lead on replacing Klopp and pinning down Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold to new deals. The Sun says the position could be filled in the next fortnight, but it remains unclear who might step in. We know they want Michael Edwards to return but the former Reds chief is taking some convincing.

One of the names linked with the role is Richard Hughes. The Bournemouth technical director is also a candidate to replace Dan Ashworth at Newcastle after almost a decade working for the Cherries.

But The Telegraph suggests Hughes could swerve Premier League interest in favour of Roma. The 44-year-old grew up in Italy and began his career in Atalanta’s academy. Roma are currently on the hunt for a new sporting director after the departure of Tiago Pinto.

UNITED, VILLA WATCHING TORINO FLIER

Staying in Italy, where Raoul Bellanova is said to be catching the eye of Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Bellanova is currently locking down the right-side of Torino’s defence while so far offering five assists this season.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan from Cagliari at Inter Milan but failed to dislodge Denzel Dumfries. Torino took him in the summer for around £5million and could make a four-fold profit inside a year, especially if Bellanova earns the Italy call-up that is rumoured for this month’s friendlies.

Tuttosport says Villa have watched the Milan-born ‘high-speed train’ most often, while United have also checked on him during Torino’s draw with Roma.

