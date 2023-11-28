Transfer gossip: Liverpool, City face Luiz, Wirtz disappointment as Arsenal eye Milan record-breaker

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool look set to fail in moves for Douglas Luiz, while Florian Wirtz is also likely to disappoint the Premier League big boys to stay in Germany…

ARSENAL RAISING FUNDS FOR LUIZ

Lots of talk around this morning over Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian has been one of the key players in Unai Emery’s Aston Villa revolution which, inevitably, has sparked interest from the big boys above and below Villa in the Premier League table.

Arsenal were on to Luiz’s quality long ago. At the end of the summer 2022 transfer window, they had three bids rejected by Villa, the largest being worth around £25million. If the Gunners intend to go again, they will have to try considerably harder, especially since their last failed attempts prompted the 25-year-old to sign a new contract at Villa Park.

ESPN reckons Arsenal remain keen on Luiz and despite their limited funds for January reinforcements, they are looking to sell Thomas Partey to raise some cash to tempt Villa into selling.

The Gunners’ interest is complicated by competition from Liverpool and Manchester City, according to 90min. City sold Luiz to Villa in 2019, while Liverpool are still intent on strengthening their midfield. The Reds were hoping to land Luiz’s compatriot Andre, but the Fluminense star could be heading to Fulham instead.

Arsenal, Liverpool and City could all be sh*t out of luck since Emery, apparently, has absolutely no intention of selling Luiz, especially mid-season when Villa are flying.

LIVERPOOL, CITY TO LOSE OUT OVER LEVERKUSEN STAR

City and Liverpool are also facing disappointment in the race to sign Florian Wirtz…

The Premier League pair have been hot on the 20-year-old’s trail while he has been tearing up the Bundesliga this season, helping Bayer Leverkusen keep Bayern Munich off the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are both huge fans of Wirtz and a summer scrap was expected next year. But Sky Germany says Wirtz would prefer to remain in Germany for now, with Bayern his preference if he is to leave Leverkusen, who will demand around £110million for their biggest asset.

ARSENAL, CITY IN FOR SERIE A PRODIGY

Compared to Francesco Camarda, Wirtz is already a seasoned veteran. Camarda is still in school, in year 11, but last weekend the 15-year-old became AC Milan’s youngest-ever player, taking Paolo Maldini’s record, and the youngest player to turn out in Serie A.

Such a feat was never going to go unnoticed and inevitably, Camarda is already attracting interest from the Premier League. According to Tuttosport, Manchester City and Arsenal are both sniffing around the youngster.

Camarda, who has scored a frankly unbelievable 483 goals in 87 games for Milan’s youth teams – five and a half goals per game?! – cannot feature in Milan’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund tonight due to rules banning under-16s from the competition.