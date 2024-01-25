Transfer gossip: Liverpool, Man City in for Bayern Munich leader, another £100m plan for Man Utd

Joshua Kimmich could be on his way out of Bayern Munich.

Being linked with Newcastle obviously wasn’t giving Joshua Kimmich enough leverage so now the Bayern Munich midfielder is said to be wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City.

CITY, LIVERPOOL LINKS CONVENIENT FOR KIMMICH

We are into the final week of the January transfer window and, well, not a lot is happening. But let’s pretend there is…

Joshua Kimmich’s camp certainly wants us to believe that there is plenty of activity around the Germany midfielder. Newcastle are said to have been interested in the 28-year-old who is out of contract at Bayern Munich next year.

That part is key. Kimmich is in negotiations with Bayern around what is likely to be his biggest contract yet. Perhaps the links with Newcastle aren’t having the desired effect because Bild have brought out the big guns.

Apparently, Liverpool and Manchester City are both in for Kimmich. PSG too. However true all that may be, Bayern certainly need to pull their finger out. Kimmich, one of their vice-captains, is joined by Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sane in entering the final 18 months of their contracts and the Bavarians do not seem to be making much progress with any of them.

EVERTON MAKE ONANA AVAILABLE – SORT OF

We know of rather more firm interest from Newcastle in Amadou Onana. And Everton could be open to selling this month.

Football Transfers says the Toffees are willing to part with the Belgium midfielder. If they receive an offer in the region of £60million.

Which would be a problem for Newcastle. The Magpies are walking their own FFP tightrope and had hoped to take Onana on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer for the sake of their books. But Everton, understandably, are wary of structuring a deal in such a way. Arsenal have also been sniffing around the 22-year-old, who moved to Goodison Park from Lille in 2022.

NO STRIKER SIGNING DESPITE MAN UTD NEED

Manchester United needed a striker even before it was confirmed that Anthony Martial would miss the next two months after groin surgery. But the Daily Mail says the Red Devils remain intent on ignoring the bleeding obvious while flogging Rasmus Hojlund through the remainder of the season as their only centre-forward.

The Times suggests that Martial’s injury has scuppered what plans United had to sell Martial this month. Though there’s hardly likely to have been a queue outside Old Trafford since the Frenchman will be available for free in the summer.

So The i reckons Mason Greenwood is seen as United’s best hope of attracting big offers with the forward, currently on loan at Getafe, one of a crew of academy graduates including Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez who could net the club £100million – pure profit from an FFP perspective.