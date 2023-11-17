Transfer gossip: Liverpool face Man City fight over Salah replacement

Manchester City are being linked with a former star who Liverpool fancy to fill Mo Salah’s boots, while there could be an obstacle in Arsenal and Chelsea’s pursuit of an England striker…

CITY TO RIVAL REDS FOR FORMER WINGER

If Liverpool are interested in Leroy Sane – and that remains a big ‘if’ – then the Reds could face competition from the Germany winger’s former club.

Sane has been linked with a move to Anfield to replace Mo Salah if the Egyptian takes the Saudi coin. Reports this week suggest that is looking less likely than it was, but Liverpool would still be wise to make contingency plans.

Sane is said to be at the top of Jurgen Klopp’s list if Salah leaves – but Manchester City could throw a spanner in the works.

Bild says City want to re-sign the player they sold to Bayern for almost £55million in 2020. Sane penned five-year terms when he returned to Germany, which could be the driving force behind the links with Liverpool and City.

Sane is said to be in negotiations with Bayern over a new contract and the Bavarians would be loathe to lose the 25-year-old in the form he has shown this season. The versatile forward has scored nine goals and created another seven in all competitions.

UNITED NOT SEEKING ANTONY EXIT

Sane is probably the player Manchester United hoped Antony might be. Instead, the Brazilian is threatening to be one of the biggest-ever flops to disgrace the Old Trafford stage.

Antony is yet to score or lay on a goal this season amid poor form and off-the-pitch problems. He wasn’t much better last season after United paid £85million to bring him from Ajax.

There have been reports that United would be open to cutting Antony loose in January but Football Insider says the Red Devils aren’t ready just yet to give up on the winger. Which seems to be because of a lack of alternatives in Erik ten Hag’s squad more than any faith they might have in Antony suddenly coming good.

TONEY COULD SIGN BEES DEAL

United need a centre-forward in January and they have been linked with Ivan Toney, even if Chelsea and Arsenal lead the race for the England striker.

Toney is approaching the last 18 months of his contract at Brentford but the Bees have shown they won’t be pushed into selling their best players. Indeed, Talksport says Brentford are confident of persuading the forward to sign a new deal.

90min, though, says any new terms would have to contain a release clause, with Toney still keen to leave and test himself at the highest level when he returns from suspension in January.

