Transfer gossip: Liverpool, Man Utd get huge boost over £52m target as Arsenal consider £13m ‘risk’

Real Madrid “have not agreed anything” with Sporting over Goncalo Inacio, who remains “on the list” of key Premier League clubs with his £52m release clause.

GON WITH THE WIND

Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle were rumoured to be sniffing around Sporting centre-half Goncalo Inacio ahead of the January transfer window but Real Madrid presented quite the spanner in the works to the three Premier League clubs.

Carlo Ancelotti wants a replacement for Eder Militao, who tore his ACL in August and is unlikely to appear for the rest of the season. To that end, they were reported by some outlets to have agreed a deal for Inacio.

But Fabrizio Romano has clarified the situation, stating Real Marid “have not agreed anything” and that “there is not even a concrete negotiation at this stage”.

There is undoubtedly interest but Romano has told his YouTube channel that “nothing is done and nothing is guaranteed for the January window,” adding that he remains “on the list” of the aforementioned English sides, who might be contemplating meeting his £52m release clause.

Ranking the Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2023: Chelsea top, Man Utd above Liverpool…

ARTH PRICE

Arsenal will instead do battle with the other member of Spain’s big two, with an apparent Busquets regen on the radar for the Gunners and Barcelona.

Spanish outlet Sport report on the future of teenage Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, on whom Arsenal are considering spending £13.1m. Barcelona’s own interest has faded slightly since the arrival of former player Deco as sporting director last summer, but they nevertheless see the deal as an ‘interesting possibility due to its projection and price’.

But Arsenal are the ones who have ‘taken a step forward’, and while he is seen as a ‘risky option’, they are ‘convinced that he would adapt to the team without problems’.

Manchester United have also been linked but it seems as though Arsenal are in control of the situation.

DELE COUNTER

It was wonderful to hear Sean Dyche say Dele is “in a good place” on his continued recovery from both a pre-season groin injury and the personal issues the player spoke so candidly about in the summer.

Dyche has also confirmed something he mentioned back in September: that Everton are hoping to restructure the terms of the deal which saw them sign the midfielder from Spurs in the first place.

Everton paid nothing for Dele initially but clauses in the transfer meant it could rise to a cost of £40m in performance-related add-ons. Dele has made 13 appearances (one start), with no goals or assists, so it is safe to assume none of those have been met yet.

But Spurs are due £10m as soon as Dele plays his 20th game, which has led to the Toffees attempting to renegotiate with Spurs in the hope of reviving Dele’s career.

Dyche said that Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell “has had a couple of phone calls just lightly in the background” with Spurs, even if Dele is not particularly close to a return yet and is still building his fitness in focused sessions with the sports science staff.

Here’s hoping the 27-year-old is, first and foremost, doing well. A return of any kind would be a lovely added bonus.

READ MORE: Dele interview should make us all squirm; we can all do better, act better, write better