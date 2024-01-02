Transfer gossip: Liverpool ‘dangerous’ over Mbappe as Klopp eyes Bundesliga pair

Liverpool are linked with a star striker, an emerging defender, and a top-class midfielder – though Real Madrid, Tottenham and Manchester United could make life difficult for the Reds…

LIVERPOOL POSE PSG, REAL ‘CREDIBLE THREAT’ OVER MBAPPE

As of yesterday, Kylian Mbappe is free to discuss his options with clubs other than PSG as he once again approaches free-agency.

The last time his contract was running down, Mbappe flirted hard with Real Madrid before deciding he was better off where is was in Paris for another couple of seasons. While that saga may have made Real more wary, it hasn’t put them off entirely. Indeed. Marca says that when the Spanish giants get their chance to sit down with Mbappe, they will slide across the table an offer worth £23million a season plus a £113million bonus just for signing,

PSG haven’t given up hope of keeping their biggest star while, according to Le Parisien, the French club perceive Liverpool to be ‘the most credible and dangerous threat’.

KLOPP EYES EX-MAN CITY DEFENDER

Liverpool’s most pressing need this month is for a defender. And they reportedly have their eye on Ko Itakura.

The Japan international is no stranger to the North West having spent time at Manchester City without making the breakthrough at the Etihad. While with City, he was dispatched on loan to Groningen and Schalke, earning himself a move to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2022.

Since then, Itakura has caught the eye as a centre-back while also filling in as a central midfielder. The 26-year-old is reported by Fabrizio Romano to having been watched by Liverpool ‘multiple times’ while Tottenham are also credited with an interest since Ange Postecoglou was said to be a fan while he was in charge at Celtic.

REDS RIVAL BARCA, MAN UTD FOR BAYERN STAR

The Reds are also being linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich…

The Germany star is entering the final 18 months of his contract in Bavaria and it seems he is considering his options. Among them, according to AS: Liverpool and Manchester United.

Their names are buried further down a piece discussing the prospect of Barcelona moving for Kimmich but as always for the Catalans these days, the money could be a problem.

For Kimmich’s part, the 28-year-old is already pulling in around £325,000 a week at Bayern but the word is that he’s looking for an agent ahead of a summer when the Bundesliga giants could look to sell.

