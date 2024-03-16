Jamal Musiala and Jadon Sancho could both be on the move this summer.

Liverpool have set their sights on beating Man City to a Germany international, while Man Utd have set a new price tag for Jadon Sancho…

THE RACE FOR MUSIALA

Liverpool are looking to beat Man City to the signing of Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala this summer, according to reports.

There have been rumours that the Reds could be set to lose Mohamed Salah this summer with Liverpool set to receive offers from Saudi Arabia for the Egpyt international.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad made a bid of £150m for Salah’s services with reports they were willing to offer as much as £200m to get a deal done – but Liverpool made it clear Salah was not for sale at any price.

Musiala plays on the other side to the Egyptian but Liverpool are reportedly looking to strengthen their forward areas in general with other players already in the squad capable of playing in Salah’s position.

And now Football Insider claims that Liverpool are ‘very keen to strike a deal’ for Musiala this summer with the 21-year-old also attracting interest from the Reds’ Premier League rivals Man City.

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich ‘have no intention of losing Musiala this summer and have set a huge asking price of £100million’.

Former sporting director Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool in a different role but he is still expected to have a say on transfers and Musiala is ‘expected to be one of his first priorities’.

MAN UTD DECLARE NEW SANCHO PRICE

Man Utd have set a new valuation of Jadon Sancho ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The England international left Old Trafford in the winter to move on loan to Borussia Dortmund after falling out with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Sancho posted on social media about being made a “scapegoat” by Ten Hag after the Dutchman dropped him from the squad and cited his poor performances in training.

The Man Utd winger was made to train away from the rest of the first-team squad and reportedly banned from their facilities too as he refused to apologise to Ten Hag.

Sancho has contributed two goals and one assist in his ten matches in all competitions since returning to Dortmund on loan and now Football Insider claim that Man Utd have given him a ‘new bumper price tag’.

The report adds: ‘It is believed that the Red Devils will look to offload the winger for between £40-50million this summer if he is able to recapture his renaissance in form while out on loan.’

While it is understood that Man Utd ‘will have to sell players to fund new arrivals, meaning Sancho will be one of many stars put up for sale.’

AND THE REST…

Man City have made contact over a potential move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes…Liverpool are also being linked with a potential summer move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush…Chelsea are interested in Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, who is also on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid…Brentford and Aston Villa are both keeping tabs on Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson…Fulham are preparing a new contract offer for defender Tosin Adarabioyo…Leeds United are ready to listen to offers for winger Jack Harrison, who has spent the season on loan at Everton.