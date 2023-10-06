Transfer gossip: Liverpool, Newcastle eye England star as Reds wait for midfielder

Liverpool and Newcastle are both keeping a close eye on the lack of progress being made in talks between Jarrod Bowen and West Ham, while the Reds are close to moving for another midfielder…

REDS, TOON WAIT FOR BOWEN CHANCE

Jarrod Bowen was yesterday recalled to the England squad, further strengthening his bargaining position with West Ham.

The Hammers winger has rediscovered his form this season, conveniently at the same time he is in talks over a new contract at the London Stadium. But negotiations are said to be moving slowly.

Talksport says Liverpool and Newcastle are both alert to the situation. Bowen’s advisors are aware of the Reds interest, with the 26-year-old said to be on a list of possible replacements for Mo Salah. Earlier this week, it was reported that Wolves’ Pedro Neto and Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malon were also being considered at Anfield.

Eddie Howe is also said to retain a long-standing interest in the ex-Hull winger, who has bagged five goals and laid on another in seven Premier League games so far this term.

CITY PLAN HAALAND TALKS

Manchester City have contract talks of their own in mind as they look to fend off any interest Real Madrid may have in Erling Haaland.

It was generally felt that Haaland would serve a few seasons at City before moving on to one of the traditional powerhouses like Real. But the Treble winners are so enamoured with the ridiculous Norwegian, who is thought to be very happy in the north-west, that they want to tie him down beyond his current agreement.

The Telegraph quotes ‘a City source’ as saying that talks ‘could gather pace over the next year’ and that the club want their no.9 to stay ‘over many years’.

PEP’S PLAN FOR PSG STARLET

City’s plans for 2024 also involve efforts to sign Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands international lined up against City this week in the Champions League for RB Leipzig where he is playing this season while on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Simons has scored three goals and created four more in six Bundesliga appearances which, according to Fichajes, has made City and Barcelona take note.

PSG, though, are intent on bringing the 20-year-old back to France to integrate him in their first-team squad from next season.

LIVERPOOL TO MOVE FOR BRAZILIAN

Liverpool remodelled their engine room during the summer, signing four midfielders. And they want another in January…

The Reds were keen to bring Andre Trindade to Anfield this year but Fluminense insisted they wait until the new year after their Copa Libertadores campaign had finished.

The Brazilian side have reached the final after which, according to The Mirror, Liverpool intend to make a firm move for the 22-year-old.