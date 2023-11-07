Transfer gossip: Liverpool, Newcastle, Spurs to offer Man City star January escape route

Kalvin Phillips could have some very appealing options in January, with Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham among the Manchester City outcast’s suitors, while Manchester United are rivalling the Magpies for a ‘potential star in the making’…

PREM QUARTET EYE UNFANCIED ENGLAND STAR

Kalvin Phillips didn’t take the hint during the summer but the penny has surely dropped now for the England midfielder: Pep Guardiola doesn’t rate him.

Phillips chose to stay at Manchester City to see if he fared any better in his second season than his first. So far, with only one start, that has not been the case, and it is not likely to change between now and January.

Fortunately for Phillips, he looks set to have some good options come the new year. Talksport says four Premier League clubs, including three big hitters, are eyeing a move for the 27-year-old.

Liverpool are said to be keen to land the ex-Leeds star as Jurgen Klopp continues his midfield rebuild, while Newcastle reckon he could fill the void left by Sandro Tonali’s 10-month suspension.

Fulham are also said to be sniffing as they make contingency plans in case Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich is resurrected, and Tottenham are credited with an interest.

CITY WATCH LEVERKUSEN DUO

City bought a couple of midfielders in the summer, which ought to have prompted Phillips to seek the exit door. The champions are also making regular checks on another…

Guardiola is known to be keen on Germany attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, who has been pulling up trees for Bayer Leverkusen after recovering from injury. 90min says City had Wirtz watched again at the weekend when he scored in a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim that keeps Xabi Alonso’s side at the Bundesliga summit ahead of Bayern Munich.

Juventus and PSG were also said to be present, while City were also checking on one of Wirtz’s team-mates, Argentina central midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

UNITED, TOON CHECK ON CHERKI

Manchester United and Newcastle are keeping tabs on another 20-year-old attacking midfielder, with their sights set on Rayan Cherki.

The France Under-21 international is enduring a tough season at Lyon, who sit bottom of Ligue 1 and remain without a win after 10 games.

But, according to Football Insider, United and Newcastle reckon Cherki is ‘a potential star in the making’. The fact he will enter the final 12 months of his contract next summer make the Lyon-born starlet even more attractive.

