Transfer gossip: Liverpool rekindle interest in Dortmund star, Osimhen deal details

Liverpool are sniffing once more around Donyell Malen after his fine start to the season at Borussia Dortmund, while Napoli are set to receive an offer they can’t refuse for Victor Osimhen…

REDS EYE MALEN MOVE

‘Klopp wants this BVB star’ is Bild‘s headline on a story linking Liverpool with Donyell Malen.

The Reds have been credited with an interest in the Borussia Dortmund forward before – Arsenal too – prior to the Netherlands international moving to Germany from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 for around £25million. Malen struggled in his first season in the Bundesliga but the 24-year-old found his feet at Dortmund last term and he has started the current campaign in fine form, already having scored four goals and created two more in seven matches.

Apparently, Klopp sees Malen as ideal back-up for Mo Salah, but Liverpool are more likely to be looking for a replacement for the Egypt star with Al-Ittihad expected to return with a daft offer in January. Dortmund have Malen tied down until 2026 but any bid that might see them double their investment in the forward would have to be considered.

OSIMHEN TO ESCAPE TO SAUDI

Some more developments in the weird saga surrounding Victor Osimhen and Napoli…

The Serie A champions yesterday issued a statement insisting they “never meant to offend or mock” their star striker on TikTok but they stopped short of a full apology.

That came after it was reported that Saudi clubs would lead the chase for Osimhen if Napoli succeeded in driving him out. Indeed, Gazzetta dello Sport claims Al-Hilal are willing to meet Napoli’s asking price of £173million for the striker who is out of contract in 2025, while offering the 24-year-old £39million per year.

REAL DEAL FOR CUCURELLA?

Marc Cucurella has had a nightmare since joining Chelsea from Brighton last year. The left-back has failed to establish himself in the Blues XI and his involvement this season has been limited to the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United were keen to sign the Spaniard on loan at the end of the summer but they were put off when he lined up for Chelsea against AFC Wimbledon in the second round. So Cucurella remains at Stamford Bridge until January, when the Blues are ready to listen to offers for the 25-year-old.

ESPN reckons Real Madrid would be interested in taking the £60million defender, a prospect that obviously appeals to Cucurella. But Real want a loan deal while Chelsea would prefer to sell in their efforts to balance the books.

