Transfer gossip: Liverpool to move for €100m Real Madrid star as Salah replacement

Rodrygo could be heading for the Real Madrid exit, while Jadon Sancho remains out of the picture at Man Utd.

Liverpool could sign Mo Salah’s replacement from Real Madrid for around half the fee they would receive from Saudi, while Jadon Sancho won’t be heading back to Borussia Dortmund…

REDS EYE BRAZIL FORWARD IF SAUDIS SWOOP FOR SALAH

Much as Jurgen Klopp might not appreciate being asked about it, Liverpool are having to face the prospect of losing Mo Salah in January. The Egypt star was courted by Al-Ittihad during the late days of the summer window and, since Salah is understood to be open to a switch to Saudi, the Reds can expect renewed interest in the new year.

One of the reasons they were reluctant to sell Salah in recent weeks was the lack of time to source a replacement. Now, with four months to scour the market, Liverpool have plenty of time to find a forward capable of filling the striker’s boots.

The Reds feel Rodrygo is capable of doing just that. At least that’s the line from Fichajes, which claims Real Madrid would be open to selling the 22-year-old. Rodrygo will enter the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu next year and could be available for £86.5million – half the price the Saudis were said to be willing to pay for Salah.

DORTMUND NOT INTERESTED IN SANCHO REUNION

One of Manchester United’s many problems right now is Jadon Sancho. While his team-mates were flattered in defeat by a 4-3 scoreline against Bayern Munich, the £72million winger was sat at home, preparing for another day training away from the first-team squad.

Ideally, United would probably wish to sell Sancho. They demanded fee in excess of £60million earlier this month which was too much even for the Saudis. And the 23-year-old had no intention of moving to the Pro League.

Sancho might fancy a return to Borussia Dortmund, where he lit up the Bundesliga, prompting United to pay all that money for him in 2021. There were reports the Germans were open to a deal but Bild says Sancho is ‘currently not an issue at BVB’.

The report suggests Barcelona as a more likely destination, with a loan move possible since the Catalans can’t afford a permanent deal, even if United knock a third off their initial asking price.

BAYERN COULD PAY PALHINHA PREMIUM

Bayern cruised past United despite being short themselves, especially in midfield. The Bavarians tried to sign Joao Palhinha on deadline day but the move fell through, forcing the Portugal star to return from Germany and crack on with Fulham.

The expectation remains that Bayern will move again for Palhinha in January. But they might pay for failing to get a deal done first time around.

Football Insider says there is no new release clause or agreement in his deal with Fulham, allowing the Cottagers to charge a higher price than what they agreed with Bayern at the end of last month.

