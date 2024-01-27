Transfer gossip: Three Liverpool players could leave after Klopp news; two Arsenal exits on the cards

A report has revealed three players who could follow Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool in the summer, while there is January interest in two Arsenal players…

THREE TO FOLLOW KLOPP?

A report in Spain has claimed three Liverpool players could leave in the summer with Jurgen Klopp after the German announced his departure from Anfield.

Klopp will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season after winning six major trophies since joining Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

His departure has immediately led to speculation over who will succeed him in the Anfield hotseat.

Former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is one of the hottest coaching properties in the world after leading Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, is the early bookmakers’ favourite while former captain Steven Gerrard is also sure to be in contention.

While there have already been rumours that Mohamed Salah is now sure to leave at the same time as the German with Liverpool lining up his replacement.

And Spanish website Fichajes claims Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota ‘could leave Liverpool after Klopp’s announcement’ with the Reds set to lose ‘key players in the team structure’.

Salah is ‘considering leaving Anfield’ with Liverpool preparing for more bids from Saudi Arabia for their star man after turning down a £150m offer in the summer.

Thiago, who has struggled to make it out on the pitch this season, and his future are ‘linked to Klopp’s departure’ and Fichajes reckon he will now leave on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Jota is described as the ‘third piece on the board’ and Klopp’s exit ‘could open the door to a possible Jota departure, especially given the competition in Liverpool’s attacking department’.

William Saliba, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Martinelli celebrate a goal.

TWO WINTER DEPARTURES AT ARSENAL?

Arsenal duo Fabio Vieira and Cedric Soares could leave the Emirates Stadium before the end of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have done no business so far this winter with no incomings or outgoings at the Emirates but that could change with clubs keen on Vieira and Soares.

And the Evening Standard claims Soares, who has made two appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season, is ‘attracting interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray’ after entering the final six months of his £100k-a-week contract.

The report adds:

‘Besiktas are keen on Soares, with the Turkish club now managed by Fernando Santos, who coached Cedric during his time in charge of Portugal. Galatasaray have also expressed an interest in Cedric as they could be in the market for a new right-back in the coming days. ‘Sacha Boey is a target for Bayern Munich after they failed with an approach for Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier. It is understood that any move by Galatasaray for Cedric would be a permanent transfer.’

And Football Transfers insist that ‘Monaco and one other French club have enquired about a loan deal’ for Arsenal midfielder Vieira, who has struggled to nail down a place in Mikel Arteta’s first team since joining in 2022.

Despite also suffering with injuries, the report adds that ‘there is still a chance the player could leave in this window, especially with the return to full fitness of Arsenal fan favourite Emile Smith Rowe, and new signing Kai Havertz who has taken up Vieira’s spot.’

AND THE REST…

Brighton are in talks to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester…Tottenham are preparing a late bid worth £80m to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea…Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis’ statement that Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer could pave the way for a move to Manchester United…Former Roma boss Jose Mourinho will not become the next manager of Napoli despite being linked with the job…Coventry City are set to reject any offers for Callum O’Hare, amid interest from Burnley, Southampton and Leicester City…Former Real Madrid boss and player Zinedine Zidane has turned down the chance to become the Algeria manager.