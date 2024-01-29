Transfer gossip: Liverpool could move for Reds chief as Barca eye Klopp, Arteta

Barcelona fancy Jurgen Klopp or Mikel Arteta to replace Xavi in the summer, while Liverpool could turn to Bournemouth to fill another important vacancy at Anfield…

ARTETA EXIT RUMOURS AMID BARCA LINK

Ahead of the transfer deadline on Wednesday evening, the Monday morning gossip should be chock-full of rumours and a healthy smattering of bulls***. Alas, no. The most interesting speculation right now surrounds managers, not players.

After Jurgen Klopp dropped his bomb on Liverpool on Friday morning, Xavi followed that a day later by revealing that he too would be stepping away from his role at Barcelona at the end of the season.

Klopp features on a three-man shortlist to take over at the Nou Camp, according to Gerard Romero, even if the Reds boss has insisted upon a year off to recharge his batteries. There is a strong German presence on that list, which also features Julian Nagelsmann, while Bild reckon Hansi Flick is in contention.

Mikel Arteta’s name is another being linked with the Barca hot-seat. And Sport are mischief-making by suggesting that Arteta is considering stepping down as Arsenal boss at the end of the current campaign, just in time for Barcelona to bring the La Masia graduate back to the Nou Camp.

LIVERPOOL COULD CHERRY PICK HUGHES

Klopp’s was not the only departure confirmed by Liverpool on Friday. The Reds will also wave off Jorg Schmadtke at the end of the month after the January transfer window closes. Though given the abject lack of business being done, Schmadtke could probably clock off early.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool could look to Richard Hughes to fill their sporting director vacancy.

The 44-year-old has been serving as technical director at Bournemouth, where he joined the staff upon retiring as a player in 2014. Hughes is credited as being behind the appointment of Andoni Iraola last summer while being influential in a series of savvy transfers in recent years.

TOON TO LOSE BRUNO, BUY ANOTHER MILAN STAR?

The juiciest transfer tidbits aren’t even centred on imminent deals, with clubs already thinking about the next window. Newcastle will be chuffed to get through the next couple of days unscathed, though Eddie Howe knows the Magpies face a tricky summer.

It appears increasingly likely that Newcastle will lose Bruno Guimaraes at the end of the season, with the Mirror reporting on PSG’s increasing confidence of losing the Liverpool and Barcelona target, who can be bought out of his Toon contract for £98million.

Newcastle and PSG could also lock horns over Rafael Leao. Telefoot says the Premier League side have made the AC Milan forward a target, but PSG are also sniffing around the Portugal star.

