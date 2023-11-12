Transfer gossip: Liverpool, Spurs target leaning towards Newcastle move; Arsenal join Magpies in Brandt race

A target for Liverpool and Tottenham is leaning towards a move to Newcastle United, while Arsenal will rival the Magpies for a Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

PHILLIPS’ FIRST CHOICE

Manchester City midfielder is in favour of a move to Newcastle in the January transfer window over Juventus and other clubs, according to reports.

The England international is looking to make a loan move away from the Etihad Stadium in the winter as he looks for regular playing time ahead of Euro 2024.

Phillips has only made one start this season in seven appearances in all competitions and he’s already been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham among other clubs.

And now Italian publication Calciomercato claims that Phillips is ‘looking for a new adventure’ but that ‘salary and price tag are complicated for anyone to deal with in January, which is why a loan could be convenient for everyone.’

Speaking of interest from Juventus, the report adds that ‘if it turned into an opportunity to be seized upon, there would be no backing down’.

But that Phillips ‘is not Juventus’ first choice and Juventus is not Phillips’ first choice’ with Newcastle ‘leading the pack’ as they look to tie up a January deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed a couple of weeks ago that Phillips is now “very likely” to leave Man City in the next transfer window,

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “From speaking to sources, it’s very likely for Kalvin Phillips to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window. That’s the idea, that’s the feeling, because the player both in public and in private has been very clear that he wants to play as a starter.

“He hoped for an opportunity at Man City, and he wanted to stay and fight for his place despite having some other opportunities to leave in the summer, but it hasn’t happened for him, and for his England place, with the Euros coming up, it’s important for him to be on the pitch.

“Phillips has been super professional and City are happy with how he’s been in this difficult situation, but it looks very likely for him to leave. At the moment it’s not something that’s been decided in a private meeting, but both sides feel that’s how it’s going to be this January.”

NEWCASTLE, ARSENAL BATTLE FOR BRANDT

Arsenal and Newcastle are set to battle it out for Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Germany international has been impressing again this season with five goals and four assists in 15 matches in all competitions.

That form has attracted interest from a number of clubs with the Daily Mirror claiming that the 27-year-old is ‘wanted’ by Premier League clubs Arsenal and Newcastle.

The two English sides are ‘tracking’ the German with Eddie Howe getting a closer look in midweek as Brandt scored in Dortmund’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the Champions League.

It is understood that it’s ‘unlikely Dortmund – with their Champions League ambitions still intact – will be tempted to sell in the January window’ but that ‘it won’t stop the interest with any likely move arriving in the summer’.

AND THE REST…

Chelsea are planning talks with Nottingham Forest to resolve the future of Andrey Santos, who is on loan with Steve Cooper’s side but has only featured once in the Premier League this season…Andre Ayew has joined Le Havre after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season…Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are in advanced talks with former Wolves and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui…Arsenal have made Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz a primary target in January…Girona are keen to re-sign Oriol Romeu from Barcelona.