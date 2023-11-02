Transfer gossip: Liverpool ‘verbally agree’ move for €40m Arsenal target; Sancho double-deal

Liverpool have swooped ahead of Arsenal to sign their Fabinho replacement, while Manchester United look at a new left winger as a Jadon Sancho double-deal emerges.

LIVERPOOL’S NO.6

It looks as though Liverpool are still ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Andre Trindade. The 22-year-old’s recent performances for Fluminense led to him earning his senior debut for Brazil earlier this year and he was on Liverpool’s radar during the summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder was reportedly earmarked as a potential replacement for Fabinho, but Fluminense were unwilling to let him leave while this year’s Copa Libertadores is ongoing. They face Boca Juniors in the final on Saturday.

Fluminense president Martio Bittencourt recently revealed Liverpool have been in “contact” with them regarding Andre but he was keen to postpone talks “until December”.

“Liverpool’s Chief Executive [Billy Hogan] contacted me directly,” Bittencourt told ESPN Brasil. “I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver them now. If you want to buy now, and only get the player in January, we can start talking… Or if you want to wait until December, we can talk in December.”

Recent reports claimed Arsenal were looking to ship both Jorginho and Thomas Partey out of the club to pave the way for Andre’s arrival, as they looked to ‘hijack’ Liverpool’s move.

But journalist Francois Plateau now claims Liverpool have ‘verbally agreed’ terms with Andre over a January move, though he adds that ‘nothing has been signed’ as of yet.

RASHFORD REPLACEMENT?

Marcus Rashford came off the bench in Manchester United’s dismal 3-0 defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday to little effect. Like the rest of the Red Devils, he’s had a poor season thus far.

There have been calls to drop him in the Premier League after just one goal this season, and there has been the typical attempts from the media to cause friction – he went to a nightclub, the b*stard.

Anyway, Calciomercato claim United are ‘in line’ to sign AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, who could replace Rashford in the starting XI. They both operate from the left and have similar dribbling speed and quality on the ball.

Leao signed a new long-term contract with the Serie A side last season amid interest from Chelsea, but things aren’t going all that smoothly for the 24-year-old this season.

He’s got a respectable three goals and four assists in Serie A, but has been criticised for his lack of impact in big games. This was particularly noticeable in their recent clash with Napoli, when Leao was taken off for Luka Jovic.

The Portugal international was ‘unhappy with the decision’ and it’s thought he could now be considering his future at the club. He certainly seems to have the character to fit in at United…

SANCHO DOUBLE-DEAL

Borussia Dortmund are still keen on bringing Jadon Sancho back to the club, despite their concerns over his gaming and timekeeping.

Sancho has been ostracised from United by Erik ten Hag and both player and club are keen on a January exit, with a loan seemingly the only option given his £250,000 per week wages at Old Trafford.

Dortmund want to accomodate Sancho and 90min claim they will do so by allowing Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to leave on loan.

Bynoe-Gittens, like Sancho, joined Dortmund from the Manchester City academy and broke into the first team last season, scoring three goals and claiming one assist in 15 appearances.

The Bundesliga side have high hopes for the 19-year-old, but want to send him on loan for more significant game time, which has been limited this term.