Transfer gossip: Liverpool eyeing Osimhen as Man Utd are linked with Italy star

Liverpool are said to have sent scouts to watch Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the international break – though it turned out to be something of a wasted journey…

LIVERPOOL EMBARK ON OSIMHEN MISSION

To the list of potential replacements for Mo Salah we can add Victor Osimhen…

The Sun reckons Liverpool are weighing up a move for the Napoli centre-forward who finished last season as Serie A’s top scorer and a Scudetto winner. Osimhen was linked with a move during the summer but Napoli priced him out of the reach of the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Now, apparently, the centre-forward could be available for the knockdown price of £95million after his relationship with Napoli went south over a couple of Tik-Tok videos. Amid the rancour, Osimhen has still scored goals, banging in six in eight Serie A matches.

Liverpool are said to have sent scouts to watch Osimhen play for Nigeria against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique during the international break, but the 24-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 with the Saudis in the Algarve last Friday.

Chelsea are known to retain their interest in Osimhen while Arsenal are also mentioned as potential suitors.

UNITED, PSG PONDER DIMARCO MOVE

With three of his left-backs crocked before the international break, Erik ten Hag is said to be considering a move for another in January.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco is a potential mid-season target for Manchester United. The wing-back’s fine form has continued over into the current campaign, in which he’s offered one goal and three assists in seven league appearances.

Inter are keen to recognise the 25-year-old’s form with a new contract that would double his salary. His current deal still has two and a half years left to run, but United and PSG are being linked with Dimarco, who would fetch around £45million if Inter opted to cash in.

BAYERN CONFIDENT OF MUSIALA DEAL

Jamal Musiala’s contract has the same period left to run but Bayern Munich are also looking to extend those terms to keep the 20-year-old out of the clutches of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Germany international, once on Chelsea’s books, has been outstanding since breaking into Bayern’s first team as a 17-year-old, prompting all the big-hitters to take note.

90min says Liverpool, City, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the clubs willing to move for Musiala, with United, Arsenal and Chelsea chucked in too. But Bayern are ‘very confident’ of tying the attacker down to a new deal and talk will commence in the new year.

