Transfer gossip: Man City man tops Man Utd ‘shopping list’; Arsenal demand ‘something juicier’ for star

Manchester United have made a Manchester City player their top target for the summer transfer window, while Arsenal demand more for one of their defenders…

NEIGHBOURS…SHOULD BE THERE FOR ONE ANOTHER…

Man Utd have put Man City’s Kalvin Phillips ‘top’ of their summer ‘shopping list’ as the Red Devils look to improve their midfield, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a disappointing campaign with Erik ten Hag’s side currently sixth in the Premier League table after their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Man Utd have also crashed out of the League Cup and are on the brink of an early exit from the Champions League unless they beat Bayern Munich next week and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray play out a draw.

And they are already planning to make big improvements in the summer with The Sun claiming Phillips is ‘top of Manchester United’s summer shopping list’ with the England international ‘heading for the exit at the Etihad’.

Phillips is yet to start a match in the Premier League or Champions League this season and he has made just 29 appearances since signing for the Citizens in the summer of 2022 from Leeds United.

A source told The Sun: “United are watching the situation with Phillips very carefully.

“He is likely to go out on loan in January, but he will then be looking for a permanent switch in the summer, and Ten Hag wants to be right at the front of the queue.

“He is a fan of the way Phillips plays, and thinks his style is perfectly suited to United and to the philosophy he is trying to instil in the group.

“Plus, the new investors want the club to focus on investing in and developing English players, and Phillips still remains one of the best English players in the Premier League.

“It wouldn’t be the first time a player has moved from City to United, but it’s always controversial.”

The source added: “There’s a feeling that Guardiola wouldn’t stand in Phillips’ way. The move to City simply hasn’t worked out and Guardiola is keen for the situation to be resolved as fast as it can be.

“Midfield is an area that United still need to improve on. Sofyan Amrabat has done OK since coming in on loan but he’s not seen as a long-term United player. Phillips would slot in that role if United can bring him in.

“There’s also a question mark over Casemiro. He’s tied to a long term deal, but if an offer came in for him United might be willing to listen because Casemiro is on massive wages.”

KIWIOR TO ITALY?

AC Milan are interested in signing Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior in the January transfer window but could find a deal tricky to complete, according to reports.

The Poland international signed from Italian side Spezia in January 2023 for around £21m with Arsenal tying the 23-year-old down on a long-term contract.

He made eight appearances in all competitions in the second half of last season and he’s been a bit-part player again this term with Mikel Arteta handing him five starts, three of those coming in the Premier League.

Italian website Tuttomercatoweb touch on interest in Kiwior from Milan ahead of the January transfer window but insist a transfer will be ‘difficult’ as he is still an important squad player for Arsenal.

The Gunners only have Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Jurrien Timber in front of him with the latter currently recovering from a serious injury.

Arsenal ‘might think’ about selling if a ‘high level proposal were to arrive’ but they are looking for ‘something juicier’ than a loan move.

AND THE REST…

Man Utd are keeping an eye on RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda as they look to replace Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial next summer. Newcastle United are considering a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone…Man City are interested in Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan in January and will have to pay about £50m for the Canada international…Newcastle are planning to make a number of loan signings from the Saudi Pro League in January…Wolves are preparing a cut-price £7m move in January for Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill. Man Utd are leading Tottenham in the race to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.